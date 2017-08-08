Bernie Sanders Pens A Teenager’s Handbook On ‘Political Revolution’, DSA Members Quadruple In One Year

For teenagers who are interested in serious political change, Bernie Sanders has just penned the Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution, which may be a rallying cry for the young Democratic Socialists of America as their numbers continue to grow exponentially. The latest figures for the DSA show that there are now 25,000 members, a number which has quadrupled in just one year, as Mic report.

While the previous average age of members of the Democratic Socialists of America was once 64, this number has fallen sharply so that the average age is now just 30. This doesn’t surprise Bernie Sanders at all, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Many young people understand that health care for all, making public colleges free, decent wages and affordable housing are all part of a democratic socialist program.”

Because of this, Bernie Sanders has decided to write a book that is aimed exclusively at teenagers. He feels his message is a vital one and one that will help teenagers learn how to better navigate the democratic system in America, as The Hill report.

“Young people are the future of our country. As citizens of the United States, they have a responsibility to participate in our democracy and to help create a government which works for all, rather than just the few. This book will expose them to an unusual political campaign, the excitement of politics and what being a progressive is all about.”

At the start of his new book, Bernie Sanders wrote that he had won the hearts and minds of young people and was the favorite pick for president among this demographic when he ran for president in 2016. In Bernie’s new book, there will be many helpful tips for teenagers which come in the form of infographics about issues such as how money is used in politics and how to achieve income equality.

Sanders also heaps praise on the teenagers of today in the Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution and clearly believes that it is up to the youth now to set the tone for the future of America.

“The current generation of young people is the smartest, most idealistic, and least prejudiced generation in the modern history of the United States. This is a generation that is prepared to think big and move this country in a very different direction than we have been traveling for years.”

Bernie Sanders will have plenty of practical advice in his new book about how youths can go about opposing everything that Donald Trump stands for, along with the extreme right wing portion of the Republicans who continue to actively support him, The Guardian noted. Although in Bernie’s opinion, teenagers today are the ones who are already the most likely to denounce Donald Trump’s values.

“It is especially prepared to reject the value system espoused by Donald Trump and the right wing reactionaries in Congress who support his ideas.”

In keeping with the ideas of Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Socialists of America don’t look to big names or stars to promote their beliefs. They seek to campaign as locally as they can which includes knocking on the doors of voters an using phone banks to get their messages across. And while Sanders may not technically be affiliated with the DSA, many of their core values are shared with those of Bernie’s.

Bernie Sanders new book the Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution will be available on August 29.

