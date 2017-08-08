Dog Dies In Cargo Hold On Plane – United Airlines Blamed By Heartbroken Family

The Rasmussen family is mourning their 5-year-old dog after he died in the cargo hold of a United Airlines plane. The family is putting the blame for the dog’s death on United after a two-hour delay left the dog couped up in the cargo hold while the plane sat on the tarmac.

It was during that time that the dog was confined to the cargo hold that he died, according to the family. United Airlines has the worst record when it comes to pets dying on board their flights according to reports coming from USA Today.

In an article from last May, USA Today reports United Airline “accounted for a third of animal deaths on U.S. flights over the last five years.” In a time period from January 2012 through February of 2017, 53 pets have died on United Airlines. This number was compared to all the rest of the U.S. flights from all the different airlines that had 136 animals die combined.

According to Fox News, United Airlines released a statement offering their “condolences” for the passing of the dog, which was a 5-year-old King Charles Spaniel named Lulu. United wrote the following.

“We are so sorry to learn of Lulu’s passing and have reached out to our customer to offer our condolences and assistance. We are deeply upset any time an animal suffers an injury while traveling with us and especially grieved in the rare instance that one passes away. We are conducting a thorough review of this incident.”

Back in 2012 model, Maggie Rizer blamed United Airlines for the death of her dog. Her Golden Retriever named Bea died during a cross-country flight from “agonizing” heat stroke,” as seen in the above tweet. Another dog death that made headline news occurred on the heels of Maggie’s dog. This was a dog named Bam-Bam, a 140-pound mastiff. This death occurred a couple of months after the model’s dog died, according to Life With Dogs.

According to the website, Michael Jarboe flew from Miami to San Francisco on United with his two-year-old Neopolitan Mastiff Bam Bam. The dog was in perfect health before the journey, but when he landed the staff from United informed Jarboe that Bam Bam had passed away during the flight. You can see Bam-Bam and his owner in the tweet below.

The Houston family is adamant that their dog Lulu died during that 2-hour delay as the plane sat on the tarmac waiting to take off for its destination of San Francisco. Back in April, the social media sites were flooded with comments conveying the outrage over the death of a giant rabbit, reportedly on its way to being the largest in the world as it was still growing.

The rabbit named Simon died while in the cargo hold of a United Airline flight from London to Chicago. The rabbit went into the cargo hold in good health, but when the flight arrived in Chicago, the rabbit was dead, according to a Fox News article from back in April of this year.

The three-foot continental rabbit was being shipped by its old owner via a United flight to its new owners in the U.S., but the rabbit didn’t make it there alive. This incident riled up animal lovers who had been advocating for all airlines to change their procedures for animal travel.

