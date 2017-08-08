‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers: Another Universe Facing Destruction

Dragon Ball Super shocked its fans just a month ago when Zen-Oh made good on his threats and destroyed an entire universe. After Universe 9 lost in the Tournament of Power, Zen-Oh proved that he wasn’t bluffing and destroyed the entire galaxy, killing millions of inhabitants in the process. It was a brutal and shocking moment for the popular anime series.

Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super, Episode 104

Now, it appears that this destructive moment was not just a one-time deal. According to comicbook.com, Dragon Ball Super Episode 104 will see yet another entire universe face destruction. The news came from a Japanese synopsis of Episode 104 where Todd Blankenship translated the entire synopsis on Twitter.

In the synopsis for Dragon Ball Super Episode 104, Son Gohan of Universe 7 was able to win in battle, which wiped out the warriors from Universe 10. As a result of the loss, the synopsis then says that Universe 10 “is annihilated.”

If annihilation means the absolute destruction of Universe 10, that means that two full universes, and possibly billions of beings in total, will die already this season on Dragon Ball Super thanks to the Tournament of Power. If there is one way to really increase the fear and tension of these battles, killing everyone in two universes should do the trick.

Set B, now with ep.105 summary! And yoga! pic.twitter.com/1xyMpsA7Bq — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 6, 2017

The fallout of a second Universe’s destruction

With Universe 9 and Universe 10 destroyed, that leaves a total of six more universes fighting it out in the Tournament of Power. The two destroyed universes were completely the actions of Zen-Oh, but it was Son Goku (who won the battle that resulted in the destruction Universe 9) and his son Gohan who were responsible indirectly for the deaths of billions of individuals.

With six universes left this season on Dragon Ball Super, it still looks like Universe 6 has the advantage since they have not lost a single warrior, and Universe 7 next, with only Krillin lost. Of course, with Zen-Oh capable of destroying entire universes, no one feels safe anymore, not even Son Goku.

How long will Dragon Ball Super last?

With over 100 episodes, Dragon Ball Super remains one of the most successful anime series running today. When asked about the success of the series, Goku voice actress Masako Nozawa hinted that the series could easily reach 200 episodes before anyone realizes it.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll on Saturday nights at 7:15 p.m. CT. There is also an English dub that airs on Adult Swim on Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m.

[Featured Image by Toei Animation]