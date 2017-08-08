Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Gets Closer While Filming ‘Outlander’ Season 3, Stars Spark Romance Rumors

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are giving their fans another reason to ship them as they get even closer and cozy while filming for Outlander Season 3. Fans have definitely missed their on-screen chemistry and with the historical time travel television drama series on its way back to the small screens soon, it will not be a surprise that the supporters of the co-stars will be aggressively linking them again.

It has been long rumored that Sam Heughan (James “Jamie” Mackenzie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire Beauchamp Randall/Fraser) have already taken their working relationship to the next level. However, the Outlander Season 3 actor broke a lot of hearts after revealing that he actually has a girlfriend and it’s not his Starz co-star.

Despite Sam Heughan’s real-life romance with Mackenzie Mauzy, it’s certainly not enough reason for Outlander fans to stop shipping him to Caitriona Balfe. In fact, reports revealed that the Outlander Season 3 co-stars got a little too close while filming the third installment.

While filming at the freezing Dunure Harbour for Outlander Season 3, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe braved the cold to finish up the shoot. Dressed in their traditional garments, the Outlander Season 3 co-stars continued their connection on set. Their undeniable chemistry was the main reason why fans linked them romantically and also hoped that they will finally take their on-screen romance to off-screen.

Unfortunately for the fans, Mackenzie Mauzy came into the picture and her existence in Sam Heughan’s life was a threat to their favorite on-screen couple. Fans probably thought that the 28-year-old Into The Woods actress will ruin their dream tandem and they were clearly not happy about that.

Although fans’ gesture of shipping the Outlander Season 3 co-stars was initially sweet and harmless, it did get to the point of cyber-bullying. The unfortunate victim of these mean comments and accusations was the actor’s real-life girlfriend.

Good luck @forceindiaf1 and thank you for the amazing experience! #SubstituteDriver #hungariangp A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Even though Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have repeatedly said that they are just friends, their words are just falling on deaf ears. Fed up with the nonsense, the Outlander Season 3 actor broke his silence and finally addressed the ridiculous comments that were thrown at Mackenzie Mauzy.

The 37-year-old Scottish actor blasted all those who have been bullying his girlfriend and told them to end their rants once and for all.

Shameful behaviour by many on social media recently. It's disgusting and needs to stop. Spineless bullying. Stop. Now. — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) November 3, 2016

Outlander returns for Season 3 on September 10 on Starz.