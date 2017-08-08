‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Lindsay Engagement Ring Revealed, See It Here

Fans finally tuned in to see The Bachelorette finale on Monday night and Rachel Lindsay finally chose her man. Before the finale even aired, Us Weekly provided a glimpse of the engagement ring as well as a nice description of the big, beautiful rock. A photo of the Rachel Lindsay engagement ring is below but here is a description of what it entails.

Description of the Rachel Lindsay engagement ring

Other than the photo of the Rachel Lindsay engagement ring, as well as a look at The Bachelorette winner’s legs, the ring was described to Us Weekly by a source behind-the-scenes.

The Rachel Lindsay engagement ring is a large pear shaped diamond and there is also a halo of diamonds surrounding it. The diamond quality of the ring is over three karats. As for the band of the ring, it is platinum. According to The Bachelorette source, it is a very large stone and the ring sparkles.

Of course, up until now, Rachel Lindsay has simply been wearing a simple gold band out in public so no one would see the engagement ring until it was time to reveal the winner. Mario Lopez asked Lindsay about the ring and she said that Bachelorette fans need to remain surprised.

Who won The Bachelorette this season?

With the Rachel Lindsay engagement ring revealed and described, the only thing left for The Bachelorette fans is to learn who the winner was and who ended up proposing to Lindsay. There were some rumors thanks to Chris Harrison that stated that Rachel might not marry her suitor. However, as Jimmy Kimmel mentioned in the Twitter post above, they are still engaged – at least as far as TV audiences are concerned.

Who will receive the final rose? #TheBacheloretteFinale starts now! ????Please retweet if you're watching! pic.twitter.com/2WYV11Dlin — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 8, 2017

The three finalists were Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus. After talking about the three men and how much they meant to her, the first to go home was Eric Bigger. Lindsay said that she loved him but was not “in love” with him.

That left the final Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay decision to come down to Abasolo and Kraus.

According to Rachel Lindsay, the man who finally won asked her parents after learning he was The Bachelorette winner and then dropped to a knee and proposed to her. It was very “traditional” according to Lindsay.

[Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]