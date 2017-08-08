RHONY stars Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino are facing some serious backlash from Bravo execs for the timing of their divorce filings because the Real Housewives of New York reunion recently finished filming. At that time, Luann and Tom were both still insisting that everything was awesome, which it obviously wasn’t. This week’s episode of RHONY is the last of the season with the reunion shows starting next week. But Bravo now thinks they have no choice but to reshoot at least some of the reunion because if they don’t, the reunion will seem out of date.

The reunion shows for RHONY wrapped two weeks ago when the biggest news was about who was sitting where, and if Bethenny and Ramona were really going to have the fight to end all fights. Reportedly, Luann was still in the phase where she talked about Tom as “her husband,” and about how awesome it was to be a newlywed. If fans were to watch that now, things would seem really fake. Bravo reportedly is blaming Luann, who obviously saw this coming.

But Bravo can possibly leave in the conflict between the two alleged factions that Ramona mentioned as an aside, even if they need to reshoot some of the aspects of the Luann and Tom separation.

“I’ll give you a little secret. The people on one couch are allied, and the people on [the other] couch are allies. The people who…face each other are adversaries.”

Bravo and Andy Cohen spent 10 hours with the ladies of RHONY shooting the reunion and Bravo execs reportedly feel like Luann and Tom deceived them. There was so much information covered in the RHONY reunion that it was going to be a three-parter, but now Andy Cohen is not sure what to do. A source close to production says that they will have to reshoot at least part of the reunion, which might be tricky with vacation schedules.

“They are going to have to re-shoot. Otherwise, the reunion shows will seem hopelessly out-of-date with Luann talking about how much she loves her husband and how they are working out their problems.”

But as much as people are feeling bad for Countess Luann right now, it seems she might be top dog for shooting the new season of RHONY. Fans will certainly tune in to find out what’s up with Luann.

“This is the time of the year when they are figuring out the next season. Guess who will be the show’s biggest housewife now that she is single again and back on the dating scene?”

So next season will be all Luann, Luann, Luann, sources say.

Capturing good times with good friends and great views #Mexico #rhony #views #palmtrees #girlstrip who wants more? ☀️???? A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

But friends of Tom D’Agostino say that it isn’t only Bravo that got screwed because Luann used Tom, and she will have no problem bouncing back next season on RHONY while he will have no opportunity to repair his reputation.

“He got played. It was all orchestrated. Without Tom, they wouldn’t have had a season or the season before. And next season, it will be ‘reinventing Luann’ thanks to Tom. He should be getting a check.”

Friends of Tom D’Agostino say that it was the show that tanked their relationship, but the rep for Luann says that isn’t the case.

“She and Tom loved each other very much, and [the separation] has absolutely nothing to do with the show.”

RELATED REAL HOUSEWIVES REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Did ‘Real Housewives Of New York’s Tom D’Agostino Say Luann’s Ex…

‘Real Housewives Of New York’: Luann Defends Marriage As Tom Is…

‘RHONY’ Bravo Execs Furious At Luann de Lesseps For Banning…

‘RHONY’ Countess Luann de Lesseps Daughter Victoria Had The Last…

But there is one thing that, at least for now, RHONY stars Luann and Tom agree about, and that is denying that there was any cheating or abuse in their short-lived marriage. Their reps say they are still in touch with each other and want to dissolve the marriage amicably.

“There is no truth in this at all. Tom and Luann spoke this morning and they have been nothing but kind to each other.”

Luann released a statement via Twitter to fans thanking them for supporting her at this difficult time.

“Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness, and understanding. Your support and encouragement help me to get through.”

Do you think Andy Cohen and Bravo will have to scrap the whole RHONY reunion and start over now that Luann and Tom have separated?

[Featured Image by Bravotv]