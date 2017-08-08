Is Jennifer Lawrence To Blame For Chris Pratt And Anna Faris’ Separation? Twitter Seems To Think So

The chemistry between Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratty is undeniable. When the pair were doing press for Passengers last year, it was clear that there is a lot of chemistry between Jennifer and Chris. So when Pratt and his current wife, Anna Faris, announced their separation on Sunday night, some fans felt some kind of way about the split and what role that Lawrence may have played in it.

Anna and Chris have been married for eight years and were one of the most beloved celebrity couples. By Hollywood’s standards, that is a lifetime and many fans can’t even believe that the two are separating. However, cheating rumors have been a problem for the famous couple according to Life & Style, and many fans believe that Chris and Anna may be separating due to the relationship that Chris built with Jennifer while filming a movie together.

During the press tour for their movie Passengers, many commented on the undeniable chemistry between Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. The pair looked more like a couple than many real couples and spent much of their time playing pranks on each other and just generally having a good time while hyping up their movie.

Before the press tour, while Passengers was still filming, there were rumors that Anna Faris was worried that her estranged husband might cheat on her with Lawrence. She even admitted that reading reports of cheating rumors between Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence really bothered her.

Anna even talked about it on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified last year.

“I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris,” she admitted. “But having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in LA raising our child, of course, I’m going to feel vulnerable like any normal human would.”

It certainly couldn’t have helped Faris to feel more secure in her marriage after seeing Jennifer and Chris flirting and having a great time while promoting their film. Keep in mind that all that happened at the end of 2016, just months ago.

Now, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are no longer together and much of Twitter seems to think that Jennifer Lawrence is to blame. While trust issues and the pressure of being a celebrity probably played into the split quite a bit, neither Anna nor Chris ever suggested that Jennifer was to blame. That doesn’t seem to matter when it comes to social media and the power of public opinion.

Jennifer Lawrence is shady and problematic. I don't want to think she's she reason Anna and Chris Pratt are now separated. — ghoul in luv ???? (@fightme_jimin) August 7, 2017

Haters THEN: Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence have no chemistry in Passengers

Haters NOW: Jennifer Lawrence is the reason for their divorce pic.twitter.com/b12wvtQOES — cake (@pipslawrence) August 7, 2017

Today's Headline: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating.

Next Month's Headline: Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence dating. pic.twitter.com/H96joUcpXV — Vıɴ (@___Vin) August 7, 2017

“I don’t know why but I blame Jennifer Lawrence for Chris and Anna getting divorced,” one Twitter user wrote while another quipped, “The way Chris Pratt looked at Jennifer Lawrence in interviews… I saw this separation coming.”

Those are just samples of the intense Jennifer Lawrence roast that is happening on Twitter after learning that her Passengers co-star is now separated from his wife. So far, there is no proof that Chris Pratt cheated.

The only proof that has been revealed regarding J. Law even possibly being the reason for this separation is that Anna Faris commented on how she was insecure about Pratt being away working on movies while she is at home being a mom.

