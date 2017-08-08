Play ‘For Honor’ For Free This Weekend Before Season 3 Adds The Gladiator And Highlander

In For Honor, three factions are at war over territory control of a battlefield. Knights, Samurai, and Vikings clash in five different modes where victory pushes their faction’s efforts closer to dominating the Faction War. Although players choose a faction to support, all of the games characters are available to play in matches against other players or AI-controlled bots. In fact, matches against players and against bots both contribute to the Faction War.

Each match offers Steel and possibly loot for players as rewards letting them build up their roster with different heroes. Each character plays differently than another and every hero is leveled separately. Higher levels of Reputation give players a way to obtain more improved gear for those heroes while unlocking new Feats.

Players that have yet to experience anticipating attacks, timing parries, and perfect guarding in For Honor will finally have the chance this weekend. The fighting title is free from August 10 through August 13 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game’s diverse heroes and five modes will be available during the free weekend. According to the announcement on the Ubisoft Blog, even Season 2 heroes like the Shinobi and the Centurion can be played if enough Steel is earned to purchase them during the free weekend.

Of course, those that decide to purchase For Honor will carry their progress over after the free weekend. Once the free weekend ends, Season 3 will begin soon. Season 3 starts on August 15 kicking off a new Faction War and introducing new heroes to the game. The Viking Highlander and the Knight Gladiator are new to For Honor when Season 3 begins as detailed on the game’s official site. Season Pass owners unlock them for free and a week before players can purchase them with Steel.

The Highlander wields a claymore offering better reach than any other blade in the game. Highlanders can also switch between defensive and offensive fighting styles. The Gladiator, on the other hand, uses a trident and shield to defeat foes. With quicker cool downs and a larger stamina pool, Gladiators are formidable enemies and valuable allies.

Of course, the free weekend on PC, PS4, and Xbox One comes before Season 3 starts. The free weekend coincides with a sale on For Honor. Players can pick up the game for half off during the weekend. All For Honor versions are 50 percent off including the Gold Edition which contains the Season Pass.

Although largely a player-verses-player game, players can choose to play against the AI instead of real people in For Honor. All match types can be completed against AI bots. As the Inquisitr reported, all contracts can now be completed against either real players or the AI now in For Honor making it easier for all players to save up the game’s currency, Steel.

