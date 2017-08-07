‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’: Cisco Rosado Introduced As Teairra’s New Man

When Love & Hip Hop Hollywood premiered, Cisco Rosado posted a picture of himself from jail on Instagram but no one seemed to even know that he had been locked up. The photo vanished without an explanation, only to be replaced on Sunday night with a video from the LHH star, urging everyone to watch him on Monday night.

Most Love & Hip Hop fans know Cisco from the New York franchise. However, much like his fellow Creep Squad member, Cisco took a trip to Hollywood in order to be the love interest of one of the reality stars over there.

On the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, which airs tonight, Cisco Rosado will be introduced as Teairra Mari’s new man. Unfortunately, Cisco is right to think he might not get along with a few of Teairra’s friends.

Is it possible that Rich Dollaz appearance on LHHH when he was dating Moniece Slaughter may have caused friction for Cisco and Teairra? It was revealed in a sneak peek that Teairra’s friends don’t exactly offer up a warm reception for him when Teairra introduces her new man.

In a clip shared by VH1, Cisco tells the camera during a confessional, “You know, I’m not mad at meeting Teairra’s friends. For some reason all that Creep Squad bulls*** be having people feel like they know me when they really don’t.”

That doesn’t seem to stop Cisco and Teairra from enjoying their time together. In the episode, we see Cisco fly to Los Angeles from New York City to spend some time with his new girlfriend. According to Monsters & Critics, the new couple seems pretty smitten with each other, sharing plenty of love and affection.

Of course, the entire Love & Hip Hop Hollywood episode isn’t about Teairra and Cisco (although we still want to know what the jail picture was about.) There will be a Ray J sighting in the episode titled “New Bae” as the rapper/producer struggles to keep a secret.

We’ll also see Chanel West Coast stick up for one of her friends at a party thrown by Safaree. There is also news that Lyrica is going to as A1 for something big, and we can’t imagine what might be bigger than asking him to pay for her mother’s plastic surgery like last season.

Check out the LHHH clip below and be sure to tune on tonight at 8/7 central.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]