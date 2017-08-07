‘Manhunt’ Is On: Woman Accused Of Performing Lewd Sex Act In McDonald’s At Large

A woman who is wanted for allegedly performing a lewd sexual act on a man in a McDonald’s restaurant dining room in the middle of the day is wanted by the police. The woman is identified as 37-year-old Christine Chafin. She was originally charged in this case after she was observed by witnesses in the dining room performing oral sex on a man at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s in broad daylight.

The incident occurred earlier this year when McDonald’s employees kicked both Chafin and the man who was on the receiving end of the lewd sex act, out of the family restaurant in York, Pennsylvania. An employee later called the police to report the incident.

The man was also arrested, according to Fox News, he was “quickly located by police and charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct. He was identified as 30-year-old Conrad Jablecki, who has appeared for his court date and was released.

Chafin did not show up for her court date, which was scheduled on July 21. She was due in court to be arraigned on the charges of performing a lewd sexual act in public. When Chafin failed to show up in court, the judge presiding over the case issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the woman.

Fox News reports today that there’s a “manhunt” for Chafin. They have confirmed that as of late Monday afternoon, “the warrant remains active and was issued by York County Police,” who is the law enforcement agency now handling the case.

According to an article from a local Fox News station back at the time this alleged crime occurred, they report that this event took place on March 3, of this year. It happened at about 1 p.m. at the McDonald’s located in the 500 block of Shrewsbury Commons Ave.

Chafin managed to get away from the restaurant before the police arrived. Her identity was later discovered when police asked that anyone who had information on her identity to please come forward, and someone did.

According to the local Fox News, Chafin is reportedly a mother of a young boy and a resident of Maryland. According to police records, she is no stranger to law enforcement and neither is Jablecki.

Fox News reports that Chafin’s police record includes “convictions for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and careless driving.” The police record for Jablecki includes “convicted of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and exposing himself to a child on a beach.”

[Featured Image by A.Punpleng /Shutterstock]