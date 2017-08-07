Javi Marroquin Leaves Town After The Birth Of Kailyn Lowry’s Third Child, Shares Photo Of New Girlfriend

Javi Marroquin didn’t appear to be in town for the recent birth of Kailyn Lowry’s third child. Instead, the Teen Mom 2 dad, who shares a three-year-old son with Lowry, was in Madison, Wisconsin for the 2017 CrossFit Games.

According to a new report, Javi Marroquin shared posts on Instagram and Twitter during his trip to Wisconsin and last night, one day after Lowry welcomed a baby boy, he told fans he wanted to go back.

“Take me back to Madison… Wish I would’ve been there just one more day to really take it all in,” Javi Marroquin tweeted.

While several Teen Mom 2 fans weighed in on Javi Marroquin’s post, wanting to know whether or not he saw Lowry’s third child, Marroquin stayed silent online as others suspected that he wanted no parts of any such thing. After all, the child in question was believed to have been conceived before his divorce from Kailyn Lowry was finalized at the end of last year.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin confirmed plans for a divorce in May of last year and a short time later, Lowry moved on with her third baby’s father, Chris Lopez. Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin has dated a few people, including current girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Although Javi Marroquin hasn’t said a whole lot about his relationship with Lauren Comeau, he recently shared the photo above, which appears to featured him and Comeau on the beach together.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

While Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have had a civil relationship in the past, they don’t appear to be on the best of terms. In fact, Lowry took aim at Marroquin shortly after he went public with his new girlfriend by pointing out that one of the activities that he and Comeau had done was something he had first done with her.

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 tonight and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]