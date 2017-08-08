‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Ami Brown’s Cancer Treatment Will Begin In New Episode

Alaskan Bush People will be airing a new episode on Wednesday night on Discovery Channel. While many fans have been quite disappointed with this season’s episodes thus far, it looks like the documentary series on the life of the Brown family will finally catch up in real time. The upcoming episode is listed as new and promises to deliver the latest updates on the Brown family.

Alaskan Bush People will reportedly be airing new scenes and updates on the Brown family, as more fans clamor to learn more about what happened to the family following the revelation of Ami Brown’s diagnosis. The show made the announcement via its official Facebook page, but many fans were quite skeptic about its promise to air new scenes on Wednesday night’s new episode.

Alaskan Bush People responded to the fans’ skepticism and shared that fans will see the beginning of Ami’s cancer treatment in the upcoming episode. Aside from this, the show promised that the new episode will see the aftermath of Matt’s accident, which many have been waiting to be aired for quite some time now, and his return to California to be with his family.

Viewers will also find out what will happen to the Integrity in the upcoming episode of Alaskan Bush People. As most fans can recall, the Brown family had to choose between keeping or leaving the Integrity now that the family’s matriarch, Ami, had to receive treatment in California.

Many fans will be pleased to hear that the amount of new scenes in the upcoming episode of Alaskan Bush People are said to be “extreme.” The show’s page explained that the Discovery Channel series is trying its very best to catch up in real time so as to give viewers the latest updates on Ami, Billy, Matt and the rest of the Brown family.

Many were quite disappointed with the latest episodes of ABP, as the show seemed to be rehashing scenes from earlier seasons of the documentary drama. The delay in the airing of new scenes for the show has raised speculations that the show may be coming to an end.

Alaskan Bush People airs a new episode on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. on Discovery Channel.

