Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Aubree’s Relationship With Her Father Adam Lind On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind have been estranged for several years now and according to a new report, the reality dad may be phasing himself out of his daughter’s life, as well.

Although Adam Lind is believed to have visitation rights to his seven-year-old daughter, Aubree may be losing interest in the up and down nature of their relationship.

“Aubree said she’s not gonna ask him to go the father daughter dance anymore cause he doesn’t even show up,” Chelsea Houska tells her dad Randy in a sneak peek at tonight’s show.

According to an OK! Magazine report on August 7, Chelsea Houska told her father that she asked Aubree how she felt about Lind’s failure to show up and the child didn’t seem too concerned with his actions. Houska then asked Aubree if she felt sad when they spoke of Lind but still, Aubree assured her mom that she wasn’t bothered and said that she doesn’t even think about him unless she’s at her grandmother’s house.

In response to Chelsea Houska’s revelation about Aubree, Randy said that he feels she would be more impacted by Lind’s absence if Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, wasn’t so involved in her life. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Houska and DeBoer tied the knot last year and throughout their relationship, DeBoer has been an active step-parent to Aubree.

Chelsea Houska’s husband ended up taking Aubree to the father/daughter dance months ago and judging by the photo she shared on Instagram, they were both happy to be one another’s date for the evening.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are currently in the midst of an adjustment period after welcoming their second child earlier this year. As fans have seen on Teen Mom 2, Aubree’s been jealous of the attention Watson gets at times but all in all, she appears to be enjoying her new role as a big sister.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

