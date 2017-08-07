Details Revealed For Disney PhotoPass Day 2017: Full List Of Which Extra Characters Will Be At WDW Parks

Once again, Disney PhotoPass Day is returning to Walt Disney World which means guests will have opportunities for unique photo shots and meeting some rare characters. All of the fun returns to all four parks in Orlando on Aug. 19, 2017, and there will even be more excitement to be had down at Disney Springs. All of the details have now been released and it is obvious that some guests will look to possibly take part in every single photo opportunity.

While the day is still around two weeks away, the Disney Parks Blog released all of the information and details for this year’s Disney PhotoPass Day and it is a loaded one.

All four parks at Walt Disney World will have some rare and awesome characters out for guests to meet, greet, take pictures with, and get autographs from. Along with seeing them, there will be special Magic Shots and fun backgrounds to make your PhotoPass pictures that much better.

Last year, this day was extremely popular and guests had a ton of fun with all the limited time experiences available to them. This year, Disney is giving plenty of warning Disney PhotoPass Day on Aug. 19 and they don’t want you to miss your chance.

Disney PhotoPass Day creates special photo opportunities at Walt Disney World https://t.co/MEzojjbk1h pic.twitter.com/5Sg9hd8IyK — Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) August 7, 2017

All of the following opportunities will be available only on Disney PhotoPass Day which will be on Aug. 19, 2017. Characters, entertainment schedules, and times are subject to change.

Magic Kingdom

The extra character experiences on the day include:

Captain Hook with Peter Pan in Fantasyland

Dopey with Snow White in Town Square Courtyard on Main Street U.S.A.

The unique photo opportunities are:

Cinderella’s Coach will be in Fantasyland

A Main Street Vehicle will be parked during the morning and early afternoon near the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

A Mickey Mouse Magic Shot will be available on the bridge near Fairytale Garden

A “Dream Big, Princess” backdrop will be available during the day in Fantasyland

A Tangled floating lights painting photo opportunity will be available after dark near Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland

Epcot

The extra character experiences on the day include:

In the Morocco pavilion in World Showcase, Genie will join Princess Jasmine for the day

Mushu will stand side-by-side with Mulan in Japan

The unique photo opportunities are:

Near Mouse Gear and the Fountain of Nations, there a Baymax Animated Magic Shot

A Fisheye lens will be located by the fountain around the entrance to Spaceship Earth

A “Dream Big, Princess” backdrop will be available during the day by the Epcot Character Spot

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The extra character experiences on the day include:

Three Disney Villains will be available to meet and greet guests from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and The Evil Queen will all be there and ready to frighten.

The unique photo opportunities are:

A Fisheye lens will be available in the courtyard of the Chinese Theatre

Sunset Boulevard will be home to a Poison Apple Magic Shot

A “Dream Big, Princess” backdrop will be available during the day outside the Theater of the Stars

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The extra character experiences on the day include:

Princess Atta from A Bug’s Life will join Flik near Creature Comforts at Discovery Island

Meeko will partner with Pocahontas at the Character Landing on Discovery Island

Timon will join his The Lion King friend Rafiki throughout the day at Rafiki’s Planet Watch

The unique photo opportunities are:

Near the Yak & Yeti Restaurant, there will be a Jungle Book Magic Shot

A “Dream Big, Princess” backdrop will be available during the day before the entrance of the park

Some magical Mickey light effects can be added to your photo by visiting a PhotoPass photographer in DinoLand U.S.A. anytime that day from 9 to 10 p.m.

Disney Springs

There aren’t any unique character experiences scheduled for the big shopping area at WDW, but one never knows what surprises may come.

The unique photo opportunities are:

There will be a “Fairy Wings” Magic Shot available from 1 to 10:30 p.m. near Tren-D on the Marketplace side

A “Dream Big, Princess” backdrop will be available right next to the Marketplace Stage

Walt Disney World has a lot of great photo opportunities every single day between four parks, two water parks, Disney Springs, and dozens of resort hotels. Still, there is always more fun to be had and that is why Disney PhotoPass Day 2017 is returning on Aug. 19. If you’re going to be in the parks on that day, make sure you have this list handy to hit up as many of the spots as possible and don’t miss out on your favorites.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]