‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ News: Lisa Vanderpump Talks Eileen Davidson Exit

Lisa Vanderpump recently spoke out about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 cast and the changes that have come to the hit series.

Following news of Eileen Davidson’s exit from the show, which The Young & the Restless star confirmed on Twitter, Lisa Vanderpump told press that it’s nice to see the cast evolve, even if it means having to say “goodbye” to certain members of the cast.

“It’s always good to have the cast kind of turn over a bit. It, you know, keeps it fresh,” Lisa Vanderpump said, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives.

Although Lisa Vanderpump said that she wished Eileen Davidson success, she also noted that she and the longtime soap actress didn’t get along during their time together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans may recall, Vanderpump was called out by Lisa Rinna for allegedly manipulating her into going public with claims of Munchausen syndrome in regard to Yolanda Foster and her Lyme disease struggles. Shortly thereafter, Davidson took Rinna’s side and quickly, a feud between herself and Vanderpump erupted.

Lisa Vanderpump and Eileen Davidson also feuded due to Vanderpump’s comment about Davidson’s marriage and how it began.

Lisa Vanderpump also commented on the cast’s recent trip to Las Vegas, which sparked a number of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills casting rumors. However, she didn’t reveal anything and said she couldn’t confirm or deny that Teddi Jo Mellencamp had joined the reality cast for Season 8.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have noticed, Camille Grammer shared a photo of Lisa Vanderpump and several other members of the cast, including herself and Adrienne Malooof, and quickly, fans began wondering if Grammer and Maloof had rejoined the show. Either way, Vanderpump said it was “organic” to have the two women back in the group for their trip to Sin City.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the new installment premieres later this year on Bravo TV.

