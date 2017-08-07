‘The Walking Dead’: More Fans Siding With Negan, Does This Mean That Rick Grimes Is The Real Villain?

The Walking Dead Season 8 will debut the war between Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). However, on social media, more fans than ever before are siding with Negan. Are they right when saying that Rick is the real villain in the story?

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about the TV show and Robert Kirkman’s comic books.

When fans first found out that Negan would be introduced on the show, there was a lot of excitement. Even though he is considered a villain, there are more fans that are siding with the character. In a Facebook group dedicated to zombie worship, a member posted some information about the comic book version of Negan. In the comments, it appeared that most were Team Negan, and not Team Rick. One even commented that Rick is the actual villain because it was him who decided to kill 30 of the Saviors without provocation.

So, is Negan in The Walking Dead not a true villain at all? Is he simply reacting to what has been done to his people? In 2016, executive producer David Alpert talked about Negan to IGN. He referred to the character as one of the greatest villains ever. However, he also explained that at times, he makes a bit of sense, even though his brutality is off the charts.

“Negan is one of the greatest villains ever created in TV. It’s the greatest comic book villain I’ve ever read. He’s amazing, he’s terrifying, he’s funny, he’s charming, and the reason why I think he’s so terrifying is he makes a certain amount of sense. Even though he does horrible, horrible, horrific things, there’s a certain logic — a barbaric logic, but a logic — to it. I think it’s not just the horrible things he does, it’s the appeal of that logic. It takes a little while to wrap your head around it.”

Even though it is understandable that Negan was not happy with Rick killing his men, his reaction was extreme. Plus, fans need to remember that one of the Saviors on the road that Carol (Melissa McBride) ran into already knew about Alexandria. When asked if that was where she was from, she denied it. Alexandria was already being watched from a distance.

As for the theory that Rick has turned into a villain, that is a bit of a stretch. He hasn’t always done the right thing. Depending on his state of mind, he has also gone too far. However, everything was to protect his family, including Carl (Chandler Riggs) and baby Judith.

What do you think of the theory that Rick Grimes is a villain in The Walking Dead? Are you loyal to Alexandria or are you Team Negan?

