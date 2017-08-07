Ciara Finally Shows Off Postpartum Figure At Baby Shower For Serena Williams

Ciara has been pretty low-key on social media since giving birth at the end of April, but that changed as she attended Serena Williams’ baby shower.

The 31-year-old singer shared several photos and videos from the party to her Instagram this weekend as she poses with other high-profile guests. Ciara can be seen wearing a low-cut white blouse and grey poodle skirt fitted with a black belt.

It seems Ciara snapped back to her pre-baby self in no time as she showcases her figure in the fun ’50s outfit. Prior to the baby shower, Ciara had only given fans a glance at her weight loss journey as she wore loose-fitting dresses.

Her Instagram followers appear to have noticed her postpartum figure as they commented on her baby shower posts. Some state the mother of two looks fantastic as others commented they love the retro look on Ciara.

“Giving me ’50s supermodel look.”

Ciara has not been shy about sharing her post-baby weight loss journey with fans, but has not posted many photos of herself in the process.

Prior to Serena Williams’ baby shower, Ciara had been updating her fans on her weight loss journey with photos of her scale. The last post came on July 1 as the singer celebrated losing a few more pounds.

Hollywood Life reported on Serena’s star-studded baby shower as the site states La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, and Eva Longoria were all in attendance.

“Serena Williams, 35, and her celeb BFFs traveled back in time to celebrate her bundle of joy to be over the weekend!”

It seems the shower was just the thing Ciara needed in order to show off her post-baby body as she looks the part in her ’50s attire.

Just a few days prior to the shower, Ciara posted a selfie showcasing her long blonde locks. The post received close to 200,000 likes as fans called the singer flawless.

However, some people questioned where the photos of her newborn daughter, Sienna, are as the baby was born three months ago.

“Where is the picture of baby girl?”

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced their daughter’s birth with a beach photo on April 28. They followed up the post with a look at their hospital wrist bands and pink baby shoes, but not with a glimpse of Sienna.

Since then, Ciara has been updating her social media with photos of 3-year-old son Future and of her NFL star husband as she keeps her baby out of the spotlight.

It appears Ciara was waiting for the right moment to showcase her new mom curves as she finally gave fans a look at her figure just three months postpartum.

