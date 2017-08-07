Melania Trump Photographer Selling Houses For $12.5M: Man Took ‘Meet Melania Trump, Your Next First Lady’ Pic

A nude photo of First Lady Melania Trump sparked quite a bit of controversy during the election. Now, the man who took the controversial photo of Melania is back in the news, but this time it is because Antoine Verglas has put his beachfront Hamptons houses on the market for $12.5 million.

As reported by WWD, the Paris-born Verglas is selling two properties, which can both be bought for $12.5 million in total or separately for $6.9 million and $5.6 million each. The nearly $7 million three-story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The nearly $6 million beach house comes with three bedrooms, and an outdoor pool. With views of the Atlantic Ocean, the property has a private path to the beach.

Melania wasn’t the only famous face photographed by Verglas, but the photographer’s pic of Melania went viral when his nude photo of the first lady was used in a shocking “Meet Melania Trump. Your Next First Lady.” viral campaign, according to CNN. Antoine captured Melania in the nude for her British GQ spread in 2000, but the attack ad used Antoine’s photo as a way to disparage Melania as a potential president’s wife.

Meanwhile, photos of Antoine hanging out with President Donald Trump and his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss can be seen via the Getty Images gallery. It was April 3, 2002, when Melania and Donald helped Verglas celebrate American Photo’s event, commemorating their 10-year relationship with Verglas at the Milk Studios in New York. Now, more than 15 years later, Antoine’s properties are drawing more attention to his home life.

Melania’s famous photographer first became well known in the 1990s, according to Curbed, by bringing a style of photography to the masses that enjoyed a documentary style. Antoine has photographed models like Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Seymour, Claudia Schiffer, and others, along with his famous Melania photo that circulated across the web in 2016.

Now, along with his viral Melania photo, Antoine’s images of his two beach houses are going viral online. With a total of 4,000 square feet of living space in the combined two beach houses, along with 200 feet of prime ocean frontage, there’s no telling how long the properties with views of Napeague Harbor will take to sell.

[Featured Image by John-Marshall Mantel/AP Images]