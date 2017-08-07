Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Dress Up For Date Night At The Opera On Family Vacation To Italy

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend got dressed up for a night out at the opera while they were in Italy earlier this week.

A romantic date night to the Italian opera

Chrissy Teigen posted photos on her Instagram of her low-cut little black dress she wore to the opera in Italy earlier this week. The mother-of-one stood by a curtain in their Venice hotel room after she had finished getting ready for their date night, Daily Mail reported.

Her dapper husband, John Legend, posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself lounging on the couch in an open-collared suit while he waited for the model to get ready for their date.

The R&B singer also posted an image of his wife, posing by a canal on a side street in Venice on their way to attend the opera. The supermodel stunned in a black mini-dress with a deep, draping sweetheart neckline. The 31-year-old and 38-year-old parents have been sharing photos of their Italian vacation on social media for their fans to see.

Chrissy accentuated her famous legs with a pair of black and metallic stilettos. Her hair was highlighted with caramel streaks and was worn tousled and loose. She wore a deep maroon lip to finish off her look.

A fun family vacation before a busy year of touring

The married couple of four years has been enjoying a family vacation to Italy before John legend kicks off the European leg of his tour in September.

Their one-year-old daughter Luna and Chrissy’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, joined the couple on the trip. The celebrity parents enjoyed a romantic evening out at the opera while her mother kept an eye on their infant daughter.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a few snaps of her and her daughter Luna looking glamorous on the streets of Venice. The model wore a tropical-print jumpsuit with a matching green turban, round sunglasses, huge hoop earrings, and a bright red lip, InStyle reported.

Luna was adorably dressed in a floral-patterned dress with a pink bow and white sandals. John Legend hilariously captured the moment when some street pigeons tried to poach his baby girl for the remainder of her ice cream cone.

The proud parents also shared some cute photos of their daughter enjoying Italian pasta, People reported.

The famous family looks to be having a great time making new memories in Italy together.

[Featured Image by Roy Rochlin/Stringer/Getty Images]