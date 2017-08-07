‘Destiny 2’ Giving Bonus XP From Pop Tarts, In-Game Gear From Rockstar Energy Drinks

Bungie and Activision announced a promotional tie-in Monday for those Destiny 2 players eager to level up or grab gear as quickly as they can when the game launches September 6. Specially marked packages of Pop Tarts and Rockstar Energy Drinks will soon hit store shelves for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Guardians to begin collecting.

Destiny 2-themed cans of Rockstar Energy Drinks will start landing in stores this month in the Unisted States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Germany. Activision’s partnership with the drink company will offer players codes that can be redeemed for in-game gear at Destiny2.RockstarEnergy.com. Redeeming the code will also enter you in a sweepstakes for daily and weekly prizes, plus a grand prize of a motorcycle with a Destiny 2 and Rockstar paint job.

Meanwhile, Pop Tarts won’t just fill a munchie-hungry stomach. Specially marked packages of the toaster pastry come with a code that grants an XP boost when redeemed online at KFR.com/D2XP. The collectible Warlock Edition, Titan Edition, and Hunter Editions boxes will begin appearing in stores around September 1.

This isn’t the first time Bungie and Activision has done this kind of promotion. A partnership with Red Bull for the launch of Destiny: The Taken King offered an XP bonus plus limited exclusivity to an in-game mission. Each redeemed code gave a one-time consumable item that granted a 50 percent XP boost in-game for 30 minutes.

The Pop Tart codes appear as if they will work similarly for Destiny 2. Meanwhile, the question is what kind of in-game gear will be given with the Rockstar Energy codes. Will these be unique legendary or exotic weapons? Or will it be just an assortment of weapons?

Destiny 2 launches September 6 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version is scheduled to be released on October 24.

Prior to that, PC owners will get their hands on the Destiny 2 beta starting Monday, August 28 for those who pre-ordered the game or have an early access code via Blizzard’s Battle.net. The beta will then open to everyone on Tuesday, August 29 and run through Thursday, August 31. It does include some tweaks from the console beta plus a new multiplayer map.

What do you think of the Destiny 2 Pop Tart and Rockstar Energy promotion? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Activision]