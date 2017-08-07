Shannon Beador Weight Loss: ‘RHOC’ Star Reunites With Dr. Tim, Enjoys Dinner With Husband David

Shannon Beador is staying strict with herself when it comes to diet and exercise.

As the mother of three continues to face weight gain struggles on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she’s been documenting her weight loss efforts on social media and in one recent post on Instagram, she shared a photo of herself working out with her trainer, Dr. Tim Ramirez.

“Back at it with Dr. Tim,” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of a photo of herself lifting weights.

Shannon Beador has been working out for 30 minutes each day and adheres to a strict diet. That said, she has been spotted out to eat numerous times in recent weeks, and over the weekend, she enjoyed a plate of oysters with her husband, David Beador.

Shannon Beador gained 40 pounds after filming the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and during last week’s show, her trainer revealed that she had 40 percent body fat. Right away, Beador expressed shock and said that she didn’t want to tell her husband.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Shannon Beador and her husband went through hard times during Season 10 after he admitted to engaging in a months-long affair with another woman. However, after attending couples therapy during the show, they were able to save their marriage, and during Season 11, Shannon and David Beador renewed their vows.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

While Season 11 was a happy time for the couple, for the most part, it ended on a sour note after Vicki Gunvalson made shocking claims against David Beador, which suggested he had become violent with Shannon after his affair.

Although both Shannon Beador and David denied he was ever abusive towards her, the stress from the allegations led Beador to stress-eat.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]