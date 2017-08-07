WWE Rumors: More Updates On ‘Monday Night RAW’ Star’s Backstage Heat Emerge After New Locker Room Incident

Once again, WWE rumors are pointing to Enzo Amore having major backstage heat with his Monday Night RAW colleagues. And while it might not sound like anything new due to the recent accusations made against him, a new report offered some details on Amore’s latest alleged backstage shenanigans, which now include bringing some “questionable” outsiders into the locker room.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated that cited the publication’s own sources, Amore’s latest backstage incident saw him inviting a number of “questionable” guests to the Monday Night RAW locker room. This was a violation of locker room etiquette, as the outsiders had taken photos of the wrestlers and recorded their visit on video. As Amore, real name Eric Arndt, has been part of WWE’s main roster for over a year, and a longtime NXT competitor prior to his main roster call-up, Sports Illustrated noted that Enzo’s colleagues feel that he “should know better” at this point in his career.

While WWE rumors have not pointed to Enzo Amore getting fired for his backstage heat and the myriad incidents he’s supposedly been involved in, WrestlingNews.co opined that the 30-year-old Monday Night RAW wrestler’s days on the WWE roster may be numbered if he doesn’t make an effort to improve his attitude and stop getting into trouble.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Enzo Amore’s backstage heat first became an issue when Roman Reigns kicked him off the WWE tour bus. No specific reasons were given at the time, but it was speculated that Enzo may have been acting out because WWE chose to separate him from longtime tag team partner Big Cass. The WWE rumor mill also suggested that Amore was also forced to change outside of the locker room, a similar punishment to what WWE veterans at the time gave The Miz when he was a main roster rookie more than 10 years ago.

Monday Night RAW announcer Corey Graves also had some biting comments about Enzo Amore’s backstage heat on a recent episode of the WWE Network’s Bring it to the Table. In quotes published by WrestleZone, Graves explained that Enzo’s real-life personality is too close to his onscreen character, and it rubs his colleagues the wrong way.

“If you’re on a European tour 12 days deep, and he’s going on and on and on about how he partied with The Weeknd in L.A., you’re gonna get tired of hearing about it. There’s a limit, and when you’re on the road that much, that’ll wear on your nerves.”

While Graves’ remarks may sound like “shoot,” or real-life, unscripted comments against Amore, Sports Illustrated noted in its new report that Bring it to the Table is a scripted program, despite its focus on out-of-character observations and opinions about the wrestling business and current trends in the WWE. As WWE executive Kevin Dunn pre-approves all topics for the show beforehand, SI wrote that it may have been agreed ahead of time that Amore would be verbally roasted on Bring it to the Table.

Since that episode of Bring it to the Table aired, the WWE rumor mill has been suggesting that Enzo Amore, due to his backstage heat, may be moved to cruiserweight-centric show 205 Live, or sent back down to developmental promotion NXT.

