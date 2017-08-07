‘Alaskan Bush People’ News: While Ami Brown Undergoes Cancer Treatment, Family Moves Into Swanky Mansion

The Alaskan Bush People stars are a long way from home while Ami Brown undergoes treatment for stage 4 lung cancer.

A report from Radar Online found that the family known for roughing it in one of the most inhospitable terrains on the earth has taken up residence in a posh Southern California mansion during Brown’s cancer treatment, one that includes five bedrooms and an outdoor jacuzzi. The multi-million dollar home is located hear Malibu Beach, the report noted.

The family had already been spotted in Southern California, with some fans stopping to take a picture with Ami and Billy last week near the UCLA hospital where Ami has been receiving treatment, Radar Online noted.

Fans may soon get a chance to see inside the posh residence where the Brown family is staying. The show is returning this week, and there are indications that Ami Brown’s battle with cancer will make up a big chunk of the remaining programming.

As the Hollywood Gossip reported, Alaskan Bush People is coming to an end of its run, but the series will spend the remaining time heavily focused on Ami’s treatment and how the family has responded.

“As previously announced, this long-running reality series will call it quits after Season 7, but not before delivering what is shaping up to be the most dramatic set of episodes in show history,” the report noted, adding, “[Brown’s cancer battle] will be a prominent storyline on the upcoming season, with rumors even spreading that she’s somewhere in the lower 48 states, receiving treatment.”

Sheila McCormack, a producer on Alaskan Bush People, had told Radar Online that Ami Brown’s treatment is rigorous, including five days of radiation treatment a week for six weeks. Once that is finished, Ami heads to another facility for four hours of chemotherapy. The treatment has left Ami in a wheelchair for much of her time and looking noticeably frail, the report noted.

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami And Billy Brown Spotted In California In Recent Fan Photo https://t.co/chpZXpYtw3 via Nics Abasta — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) July 29, 2017

‘Alaskan Bush People’s Bam Leaves Reality Show For Lover — Find Out Her Name! https://t.co/XFbdSQ371T via @radar_online — ღƸ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄ƷღIsabela (@isabeladuartedf) August 7, 2017

Fans of Alaskan Bush People will likely see much of that rigorous treatment as well. The site Monsters and Critics noted that the show’s current hiatus has allowed producers to focus more on the travails of Ami Brown’s battle with cancer, which will pick up again this week.

Fans of Alaskan Bush People will not have to wait much longer to see Ami Brown’s cancer treatment and the family’s temporary home in Malibu Beach. The show is set to return with a new episode on August 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Facebook]