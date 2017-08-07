‘GH’ Spoilers: Carly Confronts Sam On Hospital Bed After Discovering She Shot Sonny

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is determined to find out who shot her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard). According to a new General Hospital promo, Carly conducts investigations of her own and discovers that Sonny has been hiding from her the information that Sam (Kelly Monaco) was the one who shot him at the construction site and dumped his body into a pit.

The Inquisitr noted that Sonny would be making a mistake if he withholds information from Carly that Sam was the one who shot him. This is because it would be unrealistic if he expects to be able to hide the truth from his wife indefinitely. Carly is understandably very upset when she discovers the truth herself and realizes that her husband has been keeping the truth from her.

However, an apparently compelling reason why Sonny was reluctant to share the information with Carly is that he knows she would be very upset to learn that Sam was responsible for his terrifying near-death ordeal. The information could put a strain on Carly’s relationship with Sam, despite the fact that Carly knows that Sam was mentally ill at the time she committed the act.

The Corinthos couple and the Morgans have a close friendship.

The promo video indicates that Carly is upset when she learns that Sam shot her husband and confronts her on a hospital bed. Although both families have a close relationship, Carly is going to take issue with Sam shooting her husband and shoving him into a pit to die inside an old warehouse building set for demolition. She is going to raise a ruckus over the matter despite the fact that hospital doctors diagnosed Sam with toxoplasmosis infection which, according to experts, often causes psychiatric symptoms.

Carly takes threats against Sonny's life very seriously. ???????? #GH pic.twitter.com/lDhGrg3XLT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 7, 2017

Monday #GH teaser video! Will Sonny reveal his shooter's identity to Dante, Carly and Jason? https://t.co/eeaiEVoxqm #GeneralHospital — Amy Mistretta (@AmyMistretta) August 7, 2017

Carly has a reputation for being fiercely protective. She is enraged because the incident disrupted her life with Sonny at a time when she was hopeful of a better and more secure future after Sonny promised to quit the mob.

Fans will have to wait and see exactly how Carly handles the complex situation. Will she try to understand that Sam was suffering an episode of parasite-induced psychosis or would she allow her feelings to run out of control and go all out for revenge against Sam?

The new General Hospital promo appears to suggest that the issue is going to spark a major confrontation.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]