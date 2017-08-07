Vicki Gunvalson Instagram: ‘RHOC’ Star Enjoys Time With Daughter Briana Culberson And Her Grandkids

Vicki Gunvalson traveled to Laguna Beach for some weekend fun with her family, including her daughter, Briana Culberson, and her two grandsons, Troy and Owen.

As the drama between her and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, continues on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson enjoyed some much-needed family time and shared a sweet photo of her recent outing with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“Lovely day in Laguna with my family!” Vicki Gunvalson wrote in the caption of her photo, which was taken at the Montage resort in Southern California.

Vicki Gunvalson also shared several hashtags with her post, including one that read, “Nana’s drunk again.”

Along with another photo of herself and her grandsons, Vicki Gunvalson said that she was enjoying a perfect, stress-free Saturday with the boys and their parents, including Culberson’s husband, Ryan.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter and her family recently returned to Orange County from Oklahoma, where Ryan, a Marine, was stationed. Needless to say, Gunvalson was thrilled to have them back, and during an interview with the Daily Dish last month, the longtime reality star revealed that Culberson was just as happy to come home.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Although Ryan was seen with Vicki Gunvalson and the family over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Orange County star said in June that he is not yet living full-time in Orange County. Instead, he’s staying in Oklahoma until he finishes his Marine Corps duties.

Briana Culberson and her boys are currently living with Vicki Gunvalson in Orange County, but once the home Gunvalson bought for them is renovated, they will move out. Culberson and her husband are also planning to buy the home from Gunvalson once they sell their home in Oklahoma.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]