‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Christopher Larkin Teases Rocket Interactions, Compares It To Prison

The 100 Season 5 spoilers are finally starting to roll in. By the sound of it, the premiere is going to be an amazing episode with a lot of changes. In an interview, Christopher Larkin teased what to expect from the group in the rocket. He said it would be a little bit like a prison after being stuck together for six years. Find out what else the actor had to say.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect when The CW airs new episodes of the post-apocalyptic TV show in 2018.

According to Syfy Wire, the cast of The 100 discussed what to expect in Season 5. This includes Christopher Larkin, who portrays Monty Green. During the Season 4 finale, Monty went up into space on the rocket with some other survivors. After five years, it is supposed to be safe to come back down to Earth. However, when the new season premieres, they will still be up in space after six years. That means there is something that is preventing them from coming home.

Larkin said that with seven people inside a rocket in space for six years will is like a social experiment. He also teased that at times, it is going to feel a bit like prison. The reference is interesting because up on the Ark, the teenagers who came down were prisoners. It also has to be difficult to be in such close quarters with others for such an extended period. With these new interactions, who knows how they are going to react. Some might get along, but then there might be others who will have some conflict.

“Six years, seven people in space, a lot of them who have never really interacted before. So, I feel like it’s a bit of a social experiment. It can feel like prison at times.”

It was previously reported that Richard Harmon, who plays Murphy in The 100, teased a possible romance for his character. Fans are wondering if Murphy and Raven (Lindsey Morgan) might get together. The actor explained that there was always a “fire” between them and six years isn’t going to change that.

