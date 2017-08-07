Lala Kent Poses For PETA, Get A Sneak Peek [Photo]

Lala Kent is using her platform as a reality star, actress, and singer to promote the rights of animals, specifically the killer whales that have been held captive at SeaWorld.

Days ago on Twitter, the Vanderpump Rules star, who recently performed at the Los Angeles Pride Festival in West Hollywood, California, revealed that she was taking part in a special photo shoot with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

“Today is an incredibly special day. I’m shooting with Peta [for] #EmptyTheTanks. My [heart] is warm and I’m honored and humbled,” Lala Kent wrote on Twitter in a post last week.

“I will never stop fighting for you,” she added.

Lala Kent follows in the footsteps of her fellow Bravo star Joanna Krupa, of The Real Housewives of Miami, who posed for an anti-SeaWorld photo shoot with PETA in 2015. As fans may recall, Krupa stripped down to nothing more than some black and white body paint as she posed in a giant fish bowl.

Although Lala Kent’s final photos haven’t yet been shared, the former hostess of SUR Restaurant gave fans a sneak peek at her look on Instagram on Sunday, August 6, and in her Instagram post, she appeared to be taking part in a shoot identical to that of Krupa.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Lala Kent first gained fame when she began starring alongside Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, and Stassi Schroeder on the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Although Lala Kent established a few friendships on the show, she ended up quitting the series at the end of last year before ultimately reuniting with her co-stars to film the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion this past February.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

While Lala Kent’s role on Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules has yet to be confirmed, she’s certainly hinted that she will be featured at least in a guest-starring role when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year. After all, she’s been spotted with her co-stars throughout production on Season 6 and recently traveled to Mexico with Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder for a cast trip.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]