Robbie Tripp Posts Instagram Photo, Praises His Wife’s ‘Curvy, Thicker, Big’ Bikini Body – But It Backfires

Robbie Tripp recently went viral for Tripp’s Instagram photo, praising his wife’s non-traditional body. As seen in the below photo from Instagram, Tripp stated that he loved his wife’s “curvy body,” and wrote about how his friends teased him when he was a teenager, because he had a preference for “girls on the thicker side.” Robbie wrote that he preferred shorter women who had lots of curves, the ones that average or “basic” bros might call “chubby” or “fat.” Tripp wrote that as he aged, he also learned about feminism, and began to blame the media for dubbing one type of woman as attractive: namely, the tall, thin and lean body type.
Robbie wrote that it was a lie that only tall and slender women were sexy, and that his wife – replete with “thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc.” – is the sexiest to him. Tripp has gained more than 32,000 likes on Instagram for writing about his curvy and confident wife, who is the most beautiful woman in the room to him. Robbie urged other men to think again about the societal norms of desire, and called real women those who aren’t movie characters, porn stars or bikini mannequins. Tripp said his wife’s beautiful stretch marks, along with her “cute little dimples on her booty” were the real thing that should be appreciated. While Robbie gained plenty of kudos for his Instagram tribute to his wife, Sarah Tripp, he has also gained a bit of backlash, too.
|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd
As reported by Newser, Tripp began to get backlash after going viral, with folks clapping back at Robbie and telling him that just because he accepts his wife’s curvy body, it doesn’t make him some kind of a hero. The fact that Robbie wrote the Instagram post saying that he found his wife’s thicker body attractive in spite of societal norms made some people believe that Tripp still held outdated views about women deep down.
However, in spite of those who didn’t take kindly to Robbie’s Instagram post praising his wife’s body, there are those that claim that Tripp’s words caused people to swoon over Robbie, as reported by Today. Sarah said she loved Robbie’s post and that she’s “lucky.”
waving goodbye to the week and saying hello to the weekend! ???????????????? there's been a lot of questions about MY take on @tripp's post, so i did an exclusive interview with @WomensHealthMag about how i feel about a post that talks all about my body going viral. i also got the chance to chat about my passion for body positivity & helping women learn to love themselves! head to the link in my bio to read. ✨ // this is my favorite suit i brought with me to Laguna Beach and it's fully stocked! shop it here: http://liketk.it/2shQH #liketkit @liketoknow.it #ltkswim
[Featured Image by Proworks/Shutterstock]