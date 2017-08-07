Ariel Winter’s Outfit Of The Day Includes Cowboy Boots And Crop Top

Ariel Winter appears to have gone country! The 19-year-old was once again photographed wearing cowboy boots as she flaunted her outfit of the day.

Winter took to Instagram over the weekend to share two looks at her outfit, which included a white tank top cut down into a crop top and a pair of blue jeans. She finished the look off with a pair of brown boots.

The Modern Family actress let her long black hair hang loose as she grinned for the camera. Ariel’s simple look received almost 180,000 likes from her followers, who also shared their opinions in the comment section.

Several people called the actress “stunning” as she once again turns heads thanks to her casual style.

“You are so stunningly beautiful and I love your personality…”

However, not all the comments were friendly as some suggested Ariel is simply looking for attention with her social media post.

“Ok we get it….you were so jealous of your tv sister on MF [Modern Family] that you’re starved for attention now.”

Despite a few haters, Winter has not backed down when it comes to showcasing her curves and wearing whatever she pleases. In fact, this is not the first time the actress has stepped out in cowboy attire.

#ootd A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

The Daily Mail reported on Ariel wearing Daisy Duke denim shorts with a pair of cowboy boots in early July as she attended a rodeo.

The teen enjoyed the day out at the stampede with boyfriend Levi Meaden’s family as she shared plenty of snapshots of her cowboy-themed outfit.

“The 19-year-old actress looked toned in a beige crop top with Daisy Duke shorts and a pair of cowboy boots.”

Winter also posted the July look to her Instagram as she sat next to a woman who is assumed to be her boyfriend’s mother. Once again, Ariel’s fans came out in full force to show their support of her wardrobe choice.

One commenter applauded the actress on her fitness as Winter has publicly battled body shaming in regards to her fashion.

“Man I wish I could have a tiny tummy like that!”

First #stampede with the lovely Meaden family ???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Other Instagram users simply enjoyed seeing Ariel posing in her cowboy attire as they said she looked amazing in the gear.

“Rocking the boots and outfit!”

Despite being previously accused of “squeezing” into her tiny shorts, it seems Winter is not fazed by the criticism as she continues to wear whatever she pleases.

It appears Ariel is not shy when it comes to changing up her style as she flaunts gorgeous red carpet gowns in Hollywood and casual day looks when out and about.

Of course, she continues to make headlines no matter what styles she wears as the young actress has seen a rise in popularity since her early days on Modern Family.

Once known as the “nerdy” sister of the series, Ariel has indeed changed how people view her on and off the show.

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]