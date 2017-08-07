WWE News: Two Major Injuries With ‘SummerSlam’ Implications Confirmed – Two Triple Threat Matches Tonight

There are those times when everything seems to be going right for WWE, but all of a sudden, the clouds open up — and when it rains, it pours. Already, Team Red was dealing with the possibility of one serious injury affecting a major title match at SummerSlam, but a second injury puts a damper on another feud as well. It has now been confirmed that Bayley has a badly separated shoulder, which will take her out of the match against Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

At the exact same time, it has now been revealed that Scott Dawson of The Revival has suffered a bicep injury which may require surgery.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Bayley suffered a shoulder injury during a match with Nia Jax, and she has been checked by doctors all week. While her status was to be revealed tonight during Raw, the official website of WWE has shared the news early, and it is quite disappointing.

A video posted by WWE has Mike Rome revealing that a doctor’s evaluation on Monday morning revealed Bayley will not be able to compete at SummerSlam. Tonight on Raw, she will speak more on her future and what is to come from her down the line.

As for Alexa Bliss, she will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against someone else at SummerSlam, but she won’t learn who it is until next week. Kurt Angle has stated there will be two Triple Threat Matches tonight on Monday Night Raw, and the winners will face off next week to determine a new No. 1 contender.

While WWE tries to work through this major injury in the women’s division, the tag team division suffered a big blow on Monday as well.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Scott Dawson injured his right bicep sometime over the last few days. It is not known when the injury exactly occurred, but his right bicep was wrapped heavily at a WWE Live Event on Saturday night.

This is incredibly bad timing for The Revival, as they just returned to Monday Night Raw after Dash Wilder fractured his jaw in April of this year. He was on the shelf for a while, and the tag team has been in the middle of a huge angle with the Hardy Boyz over the past few weeks.

It is not yet known if Dawson is going to choose surgery or not, but either way, he will be out for a while. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that a partial tear would require a healing time of three to six weeks, while surgery could bring about four to six months in full recovery time.

This is just awful news for WWE, SummerSlam, and, most of all, the superstars. Bayley has already dealt with a number of injuries, and she was just getting back into the main event scene before the separated shoulder. The Revival has been seen as one of the top contenders for the tag straps, but Scott Dawson’s injury will delay their push again. Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw just picked up a few more big matches, but they came at a big cost.

[Featured Image by WWE]