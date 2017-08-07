Kourtney Kardashian Boyfriend: She Shares Video Of Younes Bendjima On Snapchat

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima just took another important step in their relationship.

Weeks after sharing kisses and holding hands in Europe, Kourtney Kardashian took to Snapchat where she shared her first post of Younes Bendjima with her fans and followers. Although Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t seen in her Snapchat clip herself, she posted a video of her model boyfriend enjoying a night out with some of their friends on Sunday, August 6.

According to a report by the International Business Times, Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend was seen having a conversation with someone who was not seen and at one point, he seemed to be smoking a hookah by inhaling the smoke through his mouth and exhaling out of his mouth.

In addition to Kourtney Kardashian’s Snapchat video of her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima also took to social media recently and shared a photo of himself in an outdoor shower. In the photo, Bendjima was seen showcasing his muscles in a pair of blue and green board shorts.

While Kourtney Kardashian is quite active on social media, Younes Bendjima’s Instagram posts are few and far between. In fact, he shares just one or two updates with his fans and followers each month.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been linked since the end of last year.

Before her relationship with Younes Bendjima began, Kourtney Kardashian was involved in a nine-year relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three kids, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will recall, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways with one another in 2015 after he was caught getting cozy with former girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment of the E! Network reality series.

