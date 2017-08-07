‘Shameless’ Season 8 Premiere Date Revealed By Showtime

For months, Shameless fans have plastered social media with one question: When is the premiere date for Season 8? Would the premiere date be in October? Would it be in 2017? How about January of 2018? Unfortunately, Showtime did a great job of keeping fans in the dark.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there were even fan pages confusing viewers into believing the premiere date had been determined when Showtime had yet to confirm this information. According to South Side Fans — a Shameless fan site — there was even a mysterious countdown clock that appeared on Facebook, which only further confused fans about whether the premiere date of Season 8 had been confirmed. The countdown clock speculated an October release date.

Premiere Date Has Been Confirmed

Those who have been anxiously chomping at the bit can finally rest easy, as Showtime released a video on social media accounts about an hour ago confirming the premiere date.

In the video, Showtime posted on various social media platforms about an hour ago, you can see screenshots of tons of Shameless fans asking the network when Season 8 would premiere. The video then shifted to various members of the cast claiming they had “no idea” when Season 8 would premiere.

Finally, William H. Macy — known for his role as Frank Gallagher — came on the screen and threw his usual f-bombs before revealing the premiere date would be Sunday, November 5, 2017. The end of the video shows Shanola Hampton — known for her role as Vee — dancing as she talks about how she can’t believe they have been working on Shameless for eight years now.

The video shared on Showtime’s Facebook page has already been shared more than 10,000 times with over 5,000 comments and nearly 20,000 reactions. Shameless fans are elated to finally know Season 8 of the series has a premiere date of this year.

Ironically enough, the reveal of the Shameless Season 8 premiere date has left fans of the series with a new question: When will Season 8 be added to Netflix? This question comes from fans of the series who don’t have cable and prefer to wait for the streaming giant to release entire seasons at a time. This question also comes from individuals who just prefer the opportunity to binge through entire seasons instead of having to wait an entire week for a new episode.

Are you excited to learn Shameless has a premiere date of November 5th? Let us know what you think of this major Showtime reveal in the comments down below!

