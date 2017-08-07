Austin Forsyth Reveals Just How Quickly He Married Joy-Anna Duggar After Photo Scandal Goes Viral

Joy-Anna Duggar became the youngest Duggar to get married this past June. At the age of 19, she walked down the aisle to have Austin Forsyth, 23, as her husband. Since then, the couple has been on a whirlwind honeymoon, traveling to Switzerland and Israel, and settling down in their home state Arkansas. With all these things happening in their lives, they have been slowly in updating their fans about their new lives, but today, Austin posted a photo on Instagram that revealed just how quickly he got married to his wife.

The young Duggar couple took off work to attend a Bible conference. As religion means a lot to both Joy and Austin, this was a great experience for them to share. To commemorate the first time they attended a conference as a couple, the 23-year-old husband posted a photo, and wrote a simple caption.

His text brought to attention just how quickly he married Joy-Anna after meeting her.

“So refreshing to be here and hear the Word of God preached!” Austin wrote. “When we attended last year we weren’t in a relationship… it’s amazing to see where the Lord has brought us in just one year.”

Her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also posted this picture on their Facebook account, to show how their daughter is still faithful to how she was brought up.

Taking some time off work to attend a Bible Conference. So refreshing to be here and hear the Word of God preached! When we attended last year we weren't in a relationship… it's amazing to see where the Lord has brought us in just one year. #ilovemywife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Getting married so soon after entering a relationship is actually quite normal amongst the Duggars. Almost all her sisters, Jill, Jessa and Jinger Duggar, started courting, engaged and then got married to their men, all in less than two years. Knowing that the Duggar family considers courting quite seriously as the first step towards marriage, it is understandable why it leads to weddings.

This picture of Joy-Anna and Austin at the Bible conference comes at a good time. Last week, they triggered quite a reaction from the fans when this screenshot from Jill & Jessa Counting Onwent viral.

This picture was first brought to the public’s attention by Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray in how shocking this pose was in the context of the family’s strict and conventional lifestyle.

“Who does this in public? She’s sitting on his little willy,” the reporter wrote. “Once the Duggars get married they get obscene. Do you think this pose is biblical? From no frontal hugs or kissing before marriage to sex acts in public after. The Duggars never lack in irony.”

Posting a photo of them attending Bible conference counters this nicely, showing that the couple still upholds the religious rules.

Do you think Joy-Anna will get pregnant soon, like the rest of her sisters after their weddings? Or do you think she will take her time to start her own family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]