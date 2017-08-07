Chris Pratt And Anna Faris’ Love Story Will Make You Sad They’re Separating— Why Did Marriage Fall Apart?

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris just shocked the world when they announced they would be legally separating. Do you know how one of Hollywood’s most-beloved celebrity couples met and fell in love? How did their seemingly happy marriage fall apart?

Headed for divorce?

Despite the fact that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are legally separating after eight years of marriage, the celebrity couple will continue to amicably co-parent their four-year-old son, Jack. On Sunday, Faris wrote in a joint statement that she and Pratt “tried really hard for a long time” and were “really disappointed” that they could not make their marriage work, Us Weekly noted.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were easily one of the most loved and well-wished celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. It was certainly a shock for many people when they announced they could no longer stay together in their marriage, E! News reported.

Destined to be together

In 2015, Chris said in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) that he and Anna were “meant to be together” and that their relationship made him “believe in divine intervention and destiny.”

Surprisingly, Pratt and Faris grew up just twenty minutes away from each other in Washington State but never met until they moved to Los Angeles to pursue their individual careers.

The two both got their start in the entertainment industry doing “horror spoofs.” The couple met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007.

Pratt told ELLE in 2015 that he and Anna were like “magnets” towards one another and their “personalities meshed” instantly.

“She was a goofball. She liked to have fun. It was impossible to offend her.”

They also make these beautiful beach blankets but I’m starting to freak out about posting bikini pics -feels very weird -thanks everyone for letting me annoy you on Saturday. I love you A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jun 18, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

However, at the time, Anna Faris was still married to Ben Indra. Although, Chris Pratt said that “in retrospect, they both had one foot out the door for a long time.”

Chris and Anna instantly gravitated towards one another because they had an overwhelming number of similarities. For one, both of them have parents who suffered from MS (Multiple Sclerosis). They are both very genuine and kind and supportive of one another.

When they first started dating and Anna went to Chris’ apartment for the first time, she burst into tears because he had an African stick bug on his wall and she collected dead bugs as well.

In 2015, Faris appeared on The Late Late Show and said that she knew she had met “the man of her dreams.”

Pratt also added that his wife gave him a “wonderful son” and a “family of in-laws that I truly love.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star said that he and Anna never “crossed the line” when they were working together while Faris was still married but that they definitely formed a tight bond.

“The day that she told me she was leaving her husband, I knew that I was going to marry her.”

It didn’t take long for Chris to pop the question

Obviously, it did not take Chris Pratt long to propose to the House Bunny actress. The Bride Wars actor also wore an engagement ring, just for fun.

“She got one and I was like. ‘I want one!'”

The actors died the knot in Bali in the summer of 2009.

Pratt continued to star in the hit television series, Parks and Recreation but also started to see some major success on the big screen with Jurassic World, The Lego Movie, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Meanwhile, Anna Faris had some success on the big screen starring alongside Sasha Baron Cohen in The Dictator before landing a permanent leading role on CBS’ hit sitcom, Mom, starring opposite of Allison Janney.

Anna Faris has also been hosting her own popular podcast series, Unqualified.

Check out our new photo! No bananas were harmed in the making of this photo. #repost @unqualified A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Loving and proving for their son

When both their careers were on the rise, the couple welcomed their son Jack in August of 2012. Pratt later told People that his son’s birth was scary for him because he was placed in the NICU. He admitted to praying “a lot” which “restored [his] faith in God.”

Being able to see Chris as a father only strengthened Anna’s love for him. The Scary Movie 4 star told The Huffington Post in 2016 that Pratt was “strict but also incredibly fun” and “incredibly loving.”

“He is sexy, but more importantly he’s a great person.”

Anna Faris described her husband as “humble” and a “great leader.” After one failed marriage and years of dating people that probably weren’t “the best” for him, she finally felt that she had “found somebody who’s love [she] could really accept.”

Chris told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that he and his wife were planning to move back to their home state of Washington once Anna was finished filming Mom. Pratt mentioned that he did not “wanna raise Jack here.”

The celebrity couple also yearned to give their son “some normalcy.”

The actors are often extremely busy and their hectic schedules kept them apart but they worked hard to keep their marriage going strong over the years. For example, last year Chris got Anna a new wedding ring.

Anna told E! News‘ Zuri Hall that she was so lucky to have a husband who was so “incredibly romantic.”

Chris added that his wife “got [him] a tractor” so they were “kind of even.”

Struggles with media scrutiny

Although both of the actors were fairly open about gushing about one another in interviews and on social media, Faris and Pratt definitely struggled with how much of their relationship they should actually share with the public.

They did not like feeling insecure about rumors the tabloids were publishing about their relationship.

“It did make me feel like, ‘Is public perception, even though it’s false, is there a grain of something?'” “It made me feel incredibly insecure.”

Anna Faris did admit in 2015 that it was difficult to have the media pick apart her marriage. It was “devastating” for her and she felt blindsided by the articles that popped up criticizing her relationship.

The celebrity couple hasn’t revealed why they decided to separate after eight years of marriage, the two remain united in saying that they plan to co-parent their son with love and “still have love for each other [and] will always cherish our time together.”

Just a few weeks before they announced their split, Anna Faris told People that being in the spotlight definitely put a strain on her marriage.

The actress discussed how it was “tricky” for her to navigate her different roles in life— “the one on-camera and the one in public.”

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]