How Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards Doing After Rehab?

Ryan Edwards is reportedly doing great since spending weeks in rehab earlier this year, but unfortunately, his baby mama Maci Bookout isn’t letting him off easy for his past behavior.

According to a new report, Ryan Edwards wants to put his past behind him and is truly dedicated to his sobriety. However, when it comes to Maci Bookout, the mother of his 8-year-old son Bentley, she’s allegedly refusing to believe that his recovery is real.

“It’s like she’s obsessed with him relapsing. She watches him like a hawk and is always on his back about being sober,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on August 7.

As fans of Teen Mom OG may recall, Maci Bookout broke down during filming on the second half of the sixth season as she opened up about Ryan Edwards’ drug struggles. She even said that she feared Ryan Edwards could succumb to his addiction. Still, Edwards is reportedly frustrated and doesn’t understand why Bookout would be so concerned about his recovery. Instead, he wants Bookout’s support, and when it comes to his future, he prefers that she give him the benefit of the doubt moving forward.

While simply moving on would be ideal for Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout has to keep her son’s best interest in mind. At this point, that means doing whatever she can to ensure that he is, in fact, sober.

The Hollywood Life source went on to reveal that Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer believe that Maci Bookout is not concerned but rather trying to create drama.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer began dating in early 2016 and got married during the June 26 finale of Teen Mom OG Season 6B. However, their wedding was plagued by drama and questions after Edwards was seen nearly falling asleep as he drove to their ceremony. He was even heard admitting to Standifer that he’d taken a Xanax.

Ryan Edwards checked himself into rehab after he and Mackenzie Standifer got married, and in the months since, he’s kept a low profile as he focuses on his family in Tennessee.

