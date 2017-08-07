‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: Leaked Photo Reveals This Major Character Dies

The Originals Season 5 spoilers reveal that a major character may die. A leaked photo teases that fans could be saying goodbye to a fan-favorite. Who is it and would they really kill this person off?

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on The CW series.

On Twitter, a few pictures were leaked. In what appears to be the writer’s room, a whiteboard with notes is visible. It mentions that Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) dies and the wolves react to “the deaths.” That means there will be more than one character that dies. The original post from a new producer has since been deleted, but not before fans shared and commented on it. Understandably, they were not happy and expressed their rage on social media.

It also appears that Hayley won’t be the only one dying in The Originals Season 5. The whiteboard also says that Margot passes away. Fans have not met this character yet, but she is described as a vampire with a history dating all the way back to 1920s Europe. Just like Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan), she has an “almost zealous devotion to her family.” Apparently, Antoinette, another new character who is also a vampire, learns about Margot’s death.

The photo also teased that something is “up” with Roman, Hope Mikaelson’s (Danielle Rose Russell) upcoming love interest. As for Caroline Forbes (Candice King), she will appear in the Season 5 premiere. However, there will be a question of her whereabouts after Episode 6. So, it seems that viewers will be treated to more than one appearance by The Vampire Diaries alum.

As fans know, in The Originals, dead is not always permanent. It could also be a ruse to trick a villain, depending on the storyline. It is known that in Season 5, Hope will be determined to reunite the Mikaelson family. However, doing so means that there is a chance The Hollow could piece herself back together. That would definitely be a disaster and would make for a very bloody and tragic season.

What do you think of the photos that were leaked? Does Hayley Marshall really die in The Originals Season 5? Does Phoebe Tonkin’s character deserve better?

