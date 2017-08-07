Leah Messer Is Excited For Her Future Wealth And Happiness

Leah Messer will be seen embarking on a new business venture on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, and according to a new Instagram post, her lipstick sales are going well.

Months ago, while filming the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer was approached by her friend Liz, who thought it would be a good idea for Messer to start selling lipstick on social media. Now, after promoting the products throughout the year, the mother of three is excited for the future wealth and happiness that is sure to come her way.

“I’ve never been so excited for what the future has in store,” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post, also adding the “wealth” and “happiness” hashtags.

Leah Messer appeared to be hesitant at first when it came to agreeing to promote the lip products on social media, but after Liz had explained to her that it would be a benefit to her schooling, she agreed to come aboard.

During an earlier episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Leah Messer revealed to her daughters, seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and four-year-old Adalynn, that she would be going back to school and ultimately, she applied and got accepted to West Virginia State University.

Leah Messer and her daughters are fresh off a vacation in Florida, where they were seen visiting a local beach and also took a trip to Walt Disney World. During the trip, Leah Messer was joined by her mother, Dawn Spears, and members of the Teen Mom 2 film crew.

Leah Messer is currently single after splitting from her rumored boyfriend T.R. Dues over one year ago. As fans will recall, Messer was linked to Dues for several months after her June 2015 split from Jeremy Calvert but chose to stay silent about their relationship until after it ended.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]