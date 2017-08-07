Ohio Cheerleader Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Her Baby And Burying Remains In Backyard

Ohio cheerleader Brooke Skylar Richardson has pleaded not guilty to killing her baby and burying the infant’s remains in her own backyard. The teen mom has been charged with gross abuse of a corpse, aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and child endangerment.

Brooke Richardson, 18, claims she is not guilty on all charges. The baby’s charred remains were discovered on July 14 after local law enforcement officers received a tip from the Ohio cheerleader’s concerned doctor. The physician reportedly believed Richardson may have given birth to a stillborn infant.

The Carlisle, Ohio, area police investigators reportedly concluded the cheerleader’s baby was born alive during the month of May but was killed shortly before being buried. Law enforcement officers tasked with investigating the baby’s death spent weeks sifting through and processing evidence before charging the teen mom with murder.

Brooke Richardson was charged with murder and related felony charges last Friday. The parents of the Ohio cheerleader accompanied her to the hearing, which lasted a little more than two minutes. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told the court Richardson “purposely caused” the newborn’s death not long after delivering the baby, the Dayton Daily News reports.

Fornshell did not detail what motive the Ohio cheerleader may have had for killing her own child. However, the Warren County prosecutor did say he felt Richardson’s own mother was concerned about public perception and appearances related to pregnancy of her unwed teen daughter.

Carlisle teen Brooke Skylar Richardson indicted for aggravated murder in the death of her infant, prosecutor says https://t.co/nQ9487T7D0 pic.twitter.com/IRvt0jj28F — WCPO (@WCPO) August 4, 2017

Charles M. Rittgers referred to Brooke Richardson by her middle name, Skylar, when addressing the media about his client. The defense attorney described the Ohio cheerleader as a “good girl” who is “good” with children. Richardson has plans to attend the University of Cincinnati this fall. Rittgers also said his client is “shocked” about the charges and referred to the ongoing criminal case as a “tragic” situation, the Daily Mail reports.

The death and burial of the newborn in Carlisle are being considered an open and ongoing investigation by Ohio law enforcement officers and prosecutors involved with the case. If convicted of the charges levied against her, Brooke Skylar Richardson could spend between one and five years in prison.

Brooke Skylar Richardson pleads not guilty to aggravated murder in death of her newborn, given $50K bond https://t.co/q0yXF9LVvz pic.twitter.com/6AiZSgQd5H — WCPO (@WCPO) August 7, 2017

After the Friday hearing, the Ohio cheerleader was booked into the Warren County Jail. She has since been granted the cheerleader house arrest after posting bail.

[Featured Image by Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock]