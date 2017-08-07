‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Another New Character To Be Introduced In Season 14

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that yet another new cast member is going to be introduced during Season 14 when the show returns in the fall. The series has a long history of introducing the main character’s siblings, as fans have seen with Derek’s sisters, Meredith’s sisters, and now Owen’s sister, Megan. During the upcoming season, fans will also see Dr. Andrew DeLuca’s sister as well.

According to Pop Culutre, when Grey’s Anatomy returns for its 14th season on ABC in September, fans will see a new face at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The report reveals that Dr. DeLuca’s sister will be coming to Seattle and will be a fixture in the hospital. In fact, actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Andrew DeLuca on the hit medical drama, revealed some details about the new character.

Gianniotti revealed that his character’s sister would be coming to town, but he did not share the reason for her sudden visit to Seattle. The actor says that the female DeLuca will be coming from Italy, as his family is Italian, and that fans will get to see the two siblings go back and forth with each other in Italian.

However, the Grey’s Anatomy star isn’t revealing what the profession of DeLuca’s sister will be. The actor claims that he’s not able to reveal that bit of information, but he promises viewers that it will be “interesting” and that it’s going to keep some of the doctors “on their toes,” adding that the new character is sure to “stir” things up.

While it doesn’t seem that DeLuca’s sister will become a main character on Grey’s Anatomy, she will have a multi-episode storyline. Meanwhile, the new character’s presence is just one way that fans are going to get to know DeLuca a bit better in Season 14. Gianniotti promises that Andrew DeLuca fans are going to get to the meat of his character this year, and viewers are excited to find out more about the hunky doctor.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC for Season 14 on September 28.

What are your thoughts on the latest Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 spoilers? Are you excited to meet Andrew DeLuca’s sister in the upcoming episodes?

