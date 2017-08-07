Pumpkin Of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Is Pregnant At Age 17

A huge announcement came today from Pumpkin of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. WE TV revealed the news that she is expecting a baby. Pumpkin is just 17, and she actually made an announcement on their page in a video. In the big announcement, Pumpkin says that she doesn’t know the sex of the baby yet, but girls run in their family and so she feels like she is going to have a girl.

Pumpkin didn’t hold back in this video. It starts out showing a few bloopers and then Pumpkin goes on to tell everyone that she is pregnant. She says she is excited to be a new mom, but she realizes that there will be challenges. She is really nervous about the idea of actually giving birth. She says she is already ready to have the child and hates being pregnant, but you have to do it. Pumpkin wishes that you could just be pregnant for thirty days, but of course, that isn’t the reality of it.

In this video, Pumpkin even says “Can you imagine having another little me running around?! You guys are going to be f**ked!” She also talks about how she thinks that Mama June will be a good grandma but teases that she can’t see very well. Mama June already has two other grandchildren, though and has made it clear that she loves being a grandma.

Another thing that Pumpkin shared in this video was that you could see it all on Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 2. There have been rumors that the show is coming back again and now it has been confirmed. The rumors are that the new season would be about Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo losing weight. Obviously, that won’t be the case seeing that Pumpkin is pregnant, but maybe she will try to get into better shape during her pregnancy. Mama June is still looking great and has shared pictures.

Are you shocked to hear that Pumpkin is expecting a baby? Do you feel like her Mama June is going to be shocked by this? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss Mama June: From Not to Hot when it starts airing again on WE.

EXCLUSIVE: Honey Boo Boo and Sister Pumpkin Dish on Mama June's Dramatic Weight-Loss Journey – https://t.co/iMrpYEnerA pic.twitter.com/UimkQ6XXel — Loon Tube (@loon_tube) June 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]