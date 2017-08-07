Kim Kardashian Surrogate: How Often Will Kanye West’s Wife Talk To Her Carrier?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child, and already, fans are wondering how involved the reality star will be with her carrier’s pregnancy.

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have stayed mum on rumors regarding their alleged plans for more kids, multiple sources have confirmed that their third child is on the way. According to a new report, the rumors are likely true.

On August 5, Romper pointed out that because sources have confirmed to E!, the network behind Keeping Up with the Kardashians, that Kim Kardashian has allegedly hired a surrogate, it seems unlikely that the rumors would be false. The report also revealed that Kim Kardashian’s mystery woman is said to be a mother in her 20s living in the San Diego area, which is about four hours away from the reality star’s home in Los Angeles.

The outlet also noted that she was reportedly being paid $45,000 for carrying Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child, which they claimed was the going rate for a surrogate in the state of California. According to another report shared by Us Weekly magazine, the woman has been a surrogate before and also appeared in a video for the agency she’s working for.

The magazine also revealed that in addition to the $45,000 the surrogate is reportedly receiving for carrying the child, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have also allegedly paid a deposit of nearly $70,000 and are expected to pay $5,000 per child if the surrogate’s pregnancy results in multiple babies.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.

As for when their potential third child will arrive, Us Weekly’s report revealed that the surrogate was allegedly three months along, which means her due date will likely fall sometime in January of 2018.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

While it is hard to say for sure how much time Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will spend with their alleged surrogate, reproductive endocrinologist Mark Leondires recently told the Bump that typically, carriers talk to the people who hired them at least once a week.

“Once the journey has started, regular email and texting or phone calls are common,” he explained.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]