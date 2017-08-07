Lil Boosie BadAzz Under Fire, Claiming He’s Paying For His Son To Get Inappropriate Sexual Contact

Rapper Lil Boosie — also known as Lil Boosie BadAzz — isn’t afraid to court controversy. However, his latest bit of controversy may have just been too much for the internet to handle.

The rapper took to Instagram to wish his son a happy birthday, but instead of offering to buy his son an Xbox, like most fathers would do, he offered to buy his son a rather inappropriate gift.

“Happy G Day,” Lil Boosie wrote, according to TMZ. “See you tomorrow! Got a money bag and a bad b***h to give you head (referring to street slang for oral sex).”

Needless to say, the backlash was swift and verbally lethal.

“From the ‘God we hope this is just a VERY bad joke’ department… Boosie wished his son, Tootie Raw, a happy birthday and promised him a bag of money and ‘a bad b***h to give u some head.’ Here’s the thing — even if it is a joke, it’s a joke about child molestation, right?”

Not one to miss a promotional opportunity — because even bad publicity is publicity — Boosie went on to say that his son, Tootie Raw, is dropping a mixtape soon.

Almost immediately, Lil Boosie became a trending topic on Twitter, according to the Boombox, because people were horrified by what he was suggesting.

And while the post, according to the venerable rap outlet, was probably meant to be a joke, it was certainly in bad taste, and it brought out the comments on Twitter and Instagram.

The Instagram post, as of this writing, has thousands of comments on the photo, and nearly all of them are full of outrage.

You can check out some of the Twitter comments below.

My first 2 years of psychotherapy were with sex trauma survivors and perpetrators. Men whose fathers did exactly like Boosie. — Memphissippian (@CuntryCounselor) August 7, 2017

Boosie thinks it's okay probably because it happened to him, and we're socialized to not only think it's cool, but actively encourage it. — Mike Tré (@TheMikeTre) August 7, 2017

Boosie disgusting and I can't believe y'all defending that man — SCARY SPICE (@__NATALEIGH) August 7, 2017

The comments that Lil Boosie made opened up a proverbial can of worms for many people: the incidences of sexual assault on men.

A recent article in Slate suggests that male rape is at an all-time high in 2017, and even though women aren’t likely to report sexual assault, statistically, men are even less likely to do so.

And the number of men who experience unwanted sexual contact is staggering.

“The rates of nonconsensual sexual contact basically equalized, with 1.270 million women and 1.267 million men claiming to be victims of sexual violence. A recent analysis of BJS data, for example, turned up that 46 percent of male victims reported a female perpetrator. Of juveniles reporting staff sexual misconduct, 89 percent were boys reporting abuse by a female staff member. In total, inmates reported an astronomical 900,000 incidents of sexual abuse.”

When these statistics are combined with the toxic masculinity of the hip-hop culture, the backlash against Lil Boosie makes sense.

Do you think Lil Boosie was joking, or was he serious? Leave your thoughts about this incident in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]