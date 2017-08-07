Fans Get Their First Look At Josh Brolin’s Cable In ‘Deadpool 2’ Courtesy Of Ryan Reynolds

With production on Deadpool 2 underway, Ryan Reynolds has been slowly sharing images from the set of the highly anticipated sequel. Not only has he shown the X-Mansion in his first teaser photo, but he also offered a look at Zazie Beetz’s Domino on July 31. However, it is now time for Josh Brolin to get his turn in the spotlight. On August 7, Ryan Reynolds once more took to Twitter in order to offer fans their first look at Brolin’s character, Cable.

As Collider reported, perhaps one of the more difficult roles to cast when it came to Deadpool 2 was the part of Cable. Both the director, David Leitch, and Ryan Reynolds, who is not only the star of the film, but also an executive producer, had high expectations when it came to casting the role. In fact, both men apparently had conversations with Brad Pitt about potentially taking on the character, and the shortlist of actors attached to play Cable included David Harbour and Michael Shannon. In the end, the part was given to Josh Brolin, and not only is he set up to have a major part in Deadpool 2, but the actor might end up leading his own movie and team at some point in the future.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

In the comics, Cable is from the future and is the son of Madelyne Pryor, the clone of Jean Grey and Cyclops. He has a variety of powers thanks to his parents, which include telekinesis, telepathy, and outstanding marksmanship. Cable and Deadpool have a very complicated relationship in the comics and it is likely that they will still have a difficult relationship when it comes to Deadpool 2, if the Tweets from both Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin are any indication.

However, for now it is all about the first look at Brolin as Cable, and clearly the character is ready to go to war. In the first tweet that was shared by Reynolds, he offers up a head shot of sorts with the caption that everyone has a “grumpy, heavily armed Uncle,” who also happens to be from the future. In the second picture the actor tweeted out, Cable can be seen with a teddy bear strapped to his belt and a large gun over his shoulder. He seems to be ready to take on any challengers, even as Ryan Reynolds captioned this image with a more witty response.

While it may be some time before actual footage of Deadpool and Cable interacting is unveiled, it looks like Deadpool might have his hands full once again. Not only does he have to contend with Zazie Beetz’s Domino, but he also has Josh Brolin’s Cable this time around. With Deadpool 2 set to hit theaters as of March 2, 2018, there is still a ways to go before fans will get to see these new characters come face to face with the Merc with the Mouth.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]