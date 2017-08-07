Four-Year-Old Boy Shot In The Head In Road Rage Incident

It’s been a hard few days for young kids and guns, after a couple of kids accidentally shot themselves over the weekend. Now, a 4-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in a road rage incident.

The Cleveland, Ohio, child, who has not yet been identified, was traveling with his mother in an SUV on the I-90 near the Dead Man’s Curve on Sunday night. A white Pontiac was blocking the road as she approached West 28th Street and Division Avenue. The mother, 27-year-old Cecelia Hill, began honking her horn repeatedly.

The Pontiac, which had tinted windows, let her through, but then began following her. A few minutes after, someone from inside the Pontiac opened fire. Eight shots were fired, four of which hit Hill’s car, and one of them hit her 4-year-old son in the head.

At the time of the incident, Hill’s 7-year-old daughter was also in the car, but she was not injured. Cleveland police said that the injured boy was sitting in the rear passenger side seat.

Hill immediately exited the freeway to request assistance. Her son was rushed to the hospital, but he was reported as conscious and breathing when EMS arrived at the scene.

Here is the info that CPD has to this point on the 4yr old being shot on I-90 after mom honked at a car. pic.twitter.com/zrMznCq7uh — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) August 7, 2017

The little guy was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet fragments. His condition is reported as stable right now, as the bullet didn’t penetrate his brain.

According to Hill’s statement to the police, she did not know the people in the Pontiac or why they shot at her car. Police investigated a little further, though, and interrogated witnesses who said they saw Hill and the Pontiac earlier in the evening in front of a certain address on Division Avenue.

The witnesses were also able to identify one of the assailants as “John John,” who lives nearby. A vehicle matching the description was also found in the vicinity of the accident, but police don’t know for sure it was the vehicle involved in the road rage incident.

No arrest has been made as of this time.

[Featured Image by deepblue4you/iStockPhoto]