‘Once Upon A Time’ Future Teased By Network Chief, Could Go On For ‘Multiple Years’

Once Upon A Time is entering its seventh season. Although loyal fans were not surprised with the renewal, most of the series regulars leaving was a major disappointment. Even though the show is going through a lot of changes, ABC network chief Channing Dungey said that OUAT could go on for “multiple years.”

There was a lot of outrage when six series regulars confirmed they would not be returning for Season 7. Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Rebecca Mader, Emilie de Ravin are among them. Jared S. Gilmore will appear in the season premiere to show what happened to Henry, but he is being replaced with Andrew J. West for the remainder of the season.

Shortly after it was announced that Morrison and de Ravin would appear in one episode, Dungey discussed the possible future of Once Upon A Time. The conversation took place at the Television Critics Association’s press tour, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“A lot of it is going to depend on how these new characters and this new story line resonates. If it does, we have the opportunity to tell multiple years with these new characters and if not, we’ll look at the series as we’re going into this year and talk about how we wind it down. What they’ve got planned is really spectacular.”

It is not known what ratings will be like for OUAT in Season 7. Fans were angry at the bulk of the major characters leaving the show. Some viewers promised never to watch another episode again. There was even a petition to get the stars back on the show. However, they were not fired, the actors chose to leave for various reasons. Morrison explained that she wanted to work on other projects. Others cited creative differences.

However, there are also some fans that are going to give Once Upon A Time Season 7 a chance. Showrunners Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are hoping that others will do the same to see what they have planned.

Dungey explained that Season 7 is a creative reboot of OUAT, which has also been said by others. It will be different with new characters, existing characters having new identities, a different location, and new stories. At the same time, some things will remain the same.

“They’ve taken the DNA of what made Once so special from the beginning, and yet they’ve come up with an entirely new way to tell the stories, which is fantastic.”

Channing Dungey also said that the creative reboot was necessary in order to keep the series relevant.

What do you think of what the ABC network chief said about the future of Once Upon A Time? Would you like to see the series continue for several more years?

