Chris Harrison Not Convinced Rachel Lindsay Will Marry Her ‘Bachelorette’ Fiancé

Rachel Lindsay has not hidden the fact that she found love on The Bachelorette. The ABC reality star has already revealed that she became engaged at her final rose ceremony at the San Vicente de la Sonsierra Castle in Spain and that she’s deliriously in love with either Brian Abasolo, Eric Bigger, or Peter Kraus. But that doesn’t mean Rachel will follow the old song, “First comes love, then comes marriage.”

Fans of The Bachelorette know that a Neil Lane engagement ring doesn’t guarantee a walk down the aisle. Just ask recent franchise stars Ben Higgins, Andi Dorfman, and Chris Soules. And now, The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison admits he’s not sure that Rachel will marry the man she is currently engaged to. Turns out even the longtime host of the ABC speed dating show is cynical, due to his own marital woes.

While Harrison confirmed to Glamour that Rachel is still engaged to the winner and is happy and in love, he stopped short of saying he’ll be officiating his next TV wedding ceremony anytime soon. In fact, Chris Harrison isn’t even sure if Rachel’s engagement will last.

“Life’s not so simple, I don’t know,” The Bachelorette host admitted to Glamour.

“It’s so easy to sit on the sidelines and be that Monday morning quarterback and go, ‘No! They’ll never make it!’ It’s hard to make it. I’m the product of a divorce and my marriage failed, so I’m the first guy who’s not going to be throwing rocks.”

"I can see this woman being my best friend for a lifetime." – Bryan #TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Harrison went on to reveal he has been wrong before on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“I thought Ben and Lauren would make it, and they didn’t. I’m sad. I hope Rachel does. That’s all I can say. I’m happy for them now, God bless ’em, and I will do everything in my power to help them.”

While he’s the Bachelor Nation guru, Chris Harrison has been blindsided by past Bachelor breakups. But he also knows enough about the dynamic of the show to predict the front runners early on. Harrison told Glamour he could have guessed Rachel Lindsay’s top 4 guys from the very beginning.

Hometowns. Enough said. #thebachelorette ???? A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

“Dean, Peter, Eric, Bryan…definitely,” Harrison said. “I told her, ‘You can’t go wrong.’ They are four good guys, [and now three] great guys with Peter, Eric, and Bryan. Now it’s a matter of who fits into Rachel’s life. We’ll see.”

Chris Harrison previously told People that he continues to host The Bachelor shows—more than 30 seasons and counting— because he truly cares about the people involved and their quest to find love. Harrison revealed he gets so emotionally attached to the franchise stars that he even cries when they cry, and Rachel’s season was no exception.

“Rachel and I went through this journey together,” The Bachelorette host told People. “I just try and be the right person for them and support them. It’s a weird thing as a host. You’re not a typical host. I wear a lot of hats.”

Take a look at the video below to see Chris Harrison talking about Rachel Lindsay’s final three guys on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette finale airs Monday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by John Parra/Getty Images for T-Mobile]