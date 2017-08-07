‘Game Of Thrones’: That Moment Fans Saw Arya Stark Adding Another Name To Her Kill List

In Game of Thrones’ fourth episode of Season 7, Arya Stark came home to Winterfell and wasted no time in letting everyone know she is not to be messed with.

While most viewers were riveted by Queen Daenerys Stormborn (Emilia Clarke) laying waste to the Lannister army and supply train, some fans zeroed in on some small but telling details that led to a fascinating question: Did Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) just add a new name to her kill list? If so, Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish’s days are numbered.

The Independent reports “The Queen’s Revenge” set fandom ablaze with an already-popular fan theory: Arya Stark will assassinate the scheming courtier played by Aidan Gillen.

“Now people believe that coupled with Bran’s knowledge of Baelish’s role in the execution of their father – not to mention how he married Sansa off to House Bolton – that dagger may be the key to his demise at the hands of the now rather powerful Arya Stark.”

As you may recall from Season 6’s “Battle of the Bastards” episode, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) promised to protect Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) from Ramsay Bolton.

As Inverse helpfully reminds us, she replied, “No one can protect me. No one can protect anyone.”

Since the Lady of Winterfell fed her late husband to his dogs, Littlefinger now poses the greatest threat.

Luckily for Sansa, “No one” has just arrived.

We get some more clues that Arya Stark may add Littlefinger to her kill list in a scene with her Sansa and their brother Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright). While gathered under the weirwood tree, Bran hands his younger sister a dagger made of Valyrian steel and tells them Littlefinger gave it to him. He also explains Arya should have it because it’s no use to him as a “cripple.”

Since Bran is now the all-knowing, all-seeing Three-Eyed Raven, it’s unlikely that he handed the blade over to his sister for sentimental reasons. Instead, fans believe he’s dropped some pretty broad hints and expects Arya to put it to good use.

In an earlier scene, Littlefinger presented Bran with the dagger and told him it was used in his attempted murder and “started the War of the Five Kings.” What he left unsaid was how he falsely told Bran’s mother the culprit was Tyrion Lannister, which led to conflict between the Starks and the Lannisters and Ned Stark’s execution. Perhaps Littlefinger had hoped to ingratiate himself by gifting Bran with the blade.

Instead, the young man creepily noted, “Chaos is a ladder.”

Since that was a quote from a conversation between Littlefinger and Varys (Conleth Hill) from Season 3, Episode 6, as noted in the Game of Thrones wiki, this likely put him on notice that the Three-Eyed Raven is onto his scheming.

There’s also another scene that’s revealing. In a thrilling scene, Arya Stark spars with Brienne of Tarth as Littlefinger and Sansa watch from above. At the end, she glares up at her sister’s suitor, and for a brief moment, he looks unnerved.

Here’s an animated GIF that zeroes in on that moment when Arya Stark stares daggers at Peter Baelish, and you can watch the full sparring scene below.

Watch Arya Stark spar with Brienne of Tarth, then throw major shade at Littlefinger.

While Arya Stark has done some major damage, if she’s added Littlefinger to her kill list, he won’t be alone. Pop Sugar made a handy list of the seven people on her kill list who are still alive.

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) for torturing the smallfolk at Harrenhall.

Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (Rory McCann) for killing Arya’s friend Micah (though in Season 6, Episode 3, she didn’t kill him when she had the chance; she just left him for dead).

Melisandre, the Red Woman, (Carisse van Houten) for buying Arya’s friend Gendry (Joe Dempsie) from the Brotherhood for his king’s blood and spiriting him away.

Beric Dondarian (David Michael Scott) of the Brotherhood for selling Gendry to Melisandre. Arya may be able to kill him, but he’s unlikely to stay dead as Thoros of Myr always revives him.

Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye), also from the Brotherhood, for selling Gendry to Melisandre.

Ilyn Payne (Wilko Johnson) the executioner who beheaded Ned stark.

