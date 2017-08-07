‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Surfaces On Twitter After New Baby’s Arrives

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son on August 5, and around that time, her new baby’s father, Chris Lopez, shared a number of tweets in response to fan comments about their relationship.

On August 5, after a fan tagged Chris Lopez in a tweet, claiming he has another child with someone else, Lopez shut down the fan after another Twitter user asked if he took care of his alleged older child.

“Don’t got another kid,” Lopez confirmed.

After clearing up the false rumor, Chris Lopez returned to Twitter, where he hinted that he may have been at the hospital with Kailyn Lowry when, or after, she gave birth. In his tweet, Lopez wrote that a couch had his back “going through it.”

Although Chris Lopez didn’t confirm whether he was at the hospital, several Twitter users assumed that he was sleeping on a couch at the hospital to be closer to his son.

Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy also shared his response to rumors claiming that he possibly received a bonus from MTV for having a child with Kailyn Lowry. However, because Lopez has refused to appear on the show, the idea that he received money from MTV seems a bit outlandish. Either way, Lopez responded to the message with a GIF of a man laughing.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating one another shortly after the Teen Mom 2 star split from Javi Marroquin after three years of marriage. Within months, Lowry was pregnant.

Although Kailyn Lowry told fans in February that having a third child was a decision she made after facing health complications, she has since revealed on Teen Mom 2 that a doctor had actually told her she would not be able to carry more children.

Kailyn Lowry is also mom to three-year-old Lincoln and seven-year-old Isaac.

