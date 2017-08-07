Tia-Clair Toomey’s impressive physique is making many fitness enthusiasts realize they are not putting in enough work at the gym.

For Tia Toomey — as some call her, for short — the third time is the charm; the “Fittest Woman on Earth” has finally gotten her moment in lights — this time at the top. The Aussie dominated the 2017 CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin and can finally put the “runner up” curse behind.

Tia won the competition by the slimmest of margins (two points) after placing second in the 2015 and 2016 Games. The Queenslander super athlete was overcome by emotion as she competed in fitness events over four days: running, jumping and lifting — the latter, her specialty.

The CrossFit Games event is a competition for elite athletes who participate in exhausting contests that unveil the fittest man and woman on the planet. Having launched in 2007, the contest has become “one of the fastest growing sports in America,” as Forbes wrote in a previous article.

Called even more grueling than Ironman contests, triathlons, and other tests of fitness, CrossFit uses a variety of movements that test agility and robustness rather than train for the same. The Games Toomey took part in is less of a program for fitness than it is to discover — through tests — the fittest woman — or man – on Earth.

We did it. @shaneorr01 A post shared by Tia-Clair Toomey (@tiaclair1) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

In the end, Tia Toomey amassed 994 total points. Kara Webb, a fellow Aussie, took second place and Annie Thorisdottir placed third on the podium. Tia’s road to victory was no walk in the park, according to Box Rox.

“Women will complete 3 handstand push-ups and 5 kettlebell deadlifts, 5 handstand push-ups and 8 kettlebell deadlifts, 8 handstand push-ups and 13 kettlebell deadlifts, then pick up 2 35-lb. kettlebells and lunge 89 feet with them overhead to the finish line.”

Toomey breezed her way to first place in the run-swim-run event. She then prevailed in the muscle-up clean ladder competition and placed second in the one-arm snatch (1RM).

Looking forward to day 2. We are so appreciative of everyone that battled the rain yesterday to cheer us on. #crossfit #crossfitgames2017 A post shared by Tia-Clair Toomey (@tiaclair1) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

On her victory, Tia Toomey shared how it feels to raise her performance from the two previous CrossFit Games. “Ten times better. Like 100 times better. Last year I was truly honored to be on that podium. This year, I knew I had to believe in myself,” she said.

Taking my new #nanoweave for a test drive and absolutely loving them!!! I highly recommend you get your feet into these babies! ????????????????????????????????????⭐️???????????? #reebok #deadlifts A post shared by Tia-Clair Toomey (@tiaclair1) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

Toomey praised her fellow Aussie competitors, saying she was empowered by their presence at the CrossFit Games.

“I have phenomenal athletes to compete against. Ever since I started CrossFit, Kara Webb and Annie (third-placed Thorisdottir of Iceland) were everything. So just to be right next to me on the floor, I’m a bit overwhelmed, it’s just so nice.”

Congratulations Tia-Clair Toomey for winning the 2017 CrossFit Games and becoming the Fittest Woman On Earth.

A post shared by Tia-Clair Toomey (@tiaclair1) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

[Featured Image by SG Shot/Shutter Stock]