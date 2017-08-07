‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast: Two More Slots Left, Will Trump’s Former WH Staffers Get Them?

There are two more slots left to fill for the Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast line-up, according to one of the show’s executive producers. Deena Katz took some time to chat with CNN about the possibility of former White House staff members from the Trump administration appearing on the show. It was just reported last week that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer won’t be putting on any dance shoes for the fall 2017 run of the show. He said that he passed on the offer and a source told TMZ he’s not a good dancer to begin with.

Will any of the many former White House staff members be featured on the Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast? Katz shares that she “may” consider recruiting someone from the growing pool of fired and resigned staffers. She tells CNN that there are “one or two slots and I might.”

Although Sean Spicer had reportedly been reached out to for a spot on the cast list, Katz cautioned that people shouldn’t “believe” everything they read.

Anthony Scaramucci, the former communications director who held his job just ten days, was also rumored to be cast on Dancing with the Stars, but he won’t be appearing on it.

Katz admits that she “jokes around” about the concept of having an entire cast “of those who worked at the White House,” but it’s purely speculation. She’s also careful in not tainting the show with too many politics. The executive producer who makes key decisions on the Dancing with the Stars cast goes on to say that she’s not interested in being political and is “not trying to push the edge.” Her goal is to allow viewers to “escape for two hours” by watching the hit reality show.

Sean Spicer won’t on “Dancing With The Stars” (#DWTS) next season https://t.co/ugPMvCZ9yn — CNN Entertainment (@CNNent) August 7, 2017

Katz has taken a bit of a risk by casting controversial celebrities as well as politicians. For instance, Ryan Lochte found himself in a scandal immediately after the 2016 Summer Olympics, but was on the show last fall. Former Texas Governor Rick Perry was also on the show after losing in the 2016 presidential race.

Sean Spicer turns down “Dancing with the Stars”: report https://t.co/E1DQLlK1K0 pic.twitter.com/nb57yMDIMm — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2017

Nonetheless, Katz says she doesn’t want to put anyone off right now due to the “volatile atmosphere” that exists. She’s going with what feels right and she maintains that she just wants “everyone to be able to just enjoy themselves” while viewing the show. She adds that tossing names around is actually good for the show and as long as it’s genuine, it’s great. One thing she tries to avoid is having a tense atmosphere among the cast and fans. One of the nice things about the show is everyone supports everyone else in the competition and she doesn’t want to mess with that formula. In assembling a cast for Dancing with the Stars, Katz said it’s sort of like “putting together the best dinner party you’ve ever seen.”

The executive producer continues that this year will be no different in how the show will feature contestants of “unexpected characters and varying backgrounds” on fall season of the show.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres Monday, September 18 on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

